UCLA Downed at USC, 2-0

LOS ANGELES – Well. 1 UCLA picked up just its second loss of the season, dropping a 2-0 decision at No. 14 USC in both teams’ regular season finale. The Trojans (12-2-3, 8-1-2 in the Pac-12) scored two first-half goals and kept the Bruins (17-2-0, 9-2-0) off the board to capture their first win over UCLA in seven years.

UCLA started the game strong, recording four shots in the first 10 minutes. Ally Lemos was saved in the fourth minute, Maricarmen Reyes poked a shot to the right corner that just missed wide in the sixth minute, and in the eighth minute, Lexi Wright’s shot was saved by USC goalkeeper Anna Smith. In the 10th minute, Sunshine Fonts stole a pass and lofted a long-distance shot over the goalkeeper, who was off her line, but Fontes’ shot was off-target.

But it was USC who struck first, off a set piece. After a corner kick was headed out, USC’s Kayla Corbert sent in a cross that found Kaylin Martin open in front of the goal. Martin poked it past the Bruin goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy to give the Trojans the early lead. The goal energized USC, who doubled their lead in the 29th minute on a penalty kick after Lilly Reale’s clearance attempt took an unfortunate bounce off her hand in the box. Zoe Burns converted the penalty kick, putting the Trojans ahead, 2-0.

UCLA had two other chances to get on the board in the half. In the 32nd minute, Bridgette Marin-Valencia’s shot went wide in the 32nd minute, and her shot in the 37th minute after a Reilyn Turner Steal was saved by Smith.

The Bruins didn’t get many chances in the second half, with their best opportunity coming in the 81st minute after Fontes’ Steal and close-range shot. Smith, however, was there to make the save, and the ball was swept off the line by a Trojan defender and out of danger.

Brzykcy made three huge saves in the 51st minute to keep the Bruins in it, stopping back-to-back shots off a corner kick. She finished the game with eight saves on 13 USC shots. Smith made five saves on 10 Bruin shots.

The Bruins will wait for the NCAA Tournament draw, which takes place on Monday, Nov. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT.