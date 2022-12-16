UCLA basketball stuns media with dominant win over Maryland

Occasionally in college basketball, even among ranked teams, there’s just a major mismatch. And that certainly occurred Wednesday night, when No. 16 UCLA blasted No. 20 Maryland 87-60 in a game that Somehow wasn’t as close as the final 27-point margin.

UCLA led by a 29-point margin at halftime, then pushed the advantage to 37 points by the first television timeout of the first half. And while Maryland was able to eventually close things down to avoid “worst home loss ever” territory, the Terrapins weren’t ever able to mount anything close to a serious challenge.

Jaylen Clark led four Bruins in double figures with 19 points, including 18 points from David Singleton off the bench. And it marked UCLA’s strongest performance in a season where the Bruins lost their other two games against ranked opponents, back-to-back contests against Illinois and Baylor. And while Maryland certainly contributed to its own struggles, that version of UCLA looked capable of competing with anyone in the country.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s what media members said about UCLA’s dominant win over Maryland.