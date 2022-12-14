UCLA at Maryland: Live stream college basketball online, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In one of the biggest games of the week for college basketball, No. 16 UCLA will head on the road into Xfinity Center to take on No. 20 Maryland tonight. The Bruins are 8-2 through the first 10 games of their season. After starting the season 3-2 with two big losses to top-25 teams, Baylor and Illinois, the team has since gone on a five-game winning streak, although none were against high-ranking opponents. This will be Jaime Jaquez, Jr. and this UCLA team’s first real test since dropping those two games which makes this a huge deciding factor on their ranking and the future of its season.

How to Watch UCLA at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 14, 2022

Game Time: 9 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the UCLA at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

The Terrapins were the No. 13 team in the Nation after starting the season on an eight-game winning streak. Now, they are No. 20 after dropping two in a row heading into this matchup against Wisconsin and No. 7 Tennessee.

Jahmir Young, a senior guard, will be a handful for UCLA. He is averaging 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Julian Reese helps as well chipping in 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game to go with 1.2 blocks.

Regional restrictions may apply.