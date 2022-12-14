UCLA at Maryland: Live stream college basketball online, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In one of the biggest games of the week for college basketball, No. 16 UCLA will head on the road into Xfinity Center to take on No. 20 Maryland tonight. The Bruins are 8-2 through the first 10 games of their season. After starting the season 3-2 with two big losses to top-25 teams, Baylor and Illinois, the team has since gone on a five-game winning streak, although none were against high-ranking opponents. This will be Jaime Jaquez, Jr. and this UCLA team’s first real test since dropping those two games which makes this a huge deciding factor on their ranking and the future of its season.

.

