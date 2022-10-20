UCLA, Arizona lead SI’s Pac 12 basketball preseason rankings

As part of its 2022–23 men’s basketball preseason coverage, Sports Illustrated is Rolling out previews for each of the top 10 conferences. Next up is the Pac-12.

A year after becoming the story of the men’s NCAA tournament in 2021 with three teams in the Elite Eight, the Pac-12 had a decidedly more understated presence last March. Only three teams earned bids, and none made it past the Sweet 16. Arizona appeared to be the league’s best chance at ending a 25-year national championship drought but was denied a deep run once again.

