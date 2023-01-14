UCLA and Maryland enter the Power 10 Women’s basketball rankings

Let’s dive into my Week 10 Power 10. My top three remain the same, but were all challenged this week.

(last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1. South Carolina (1) — Still unbeaten — however, Mississippi State hung close, only falling by seven points.

2. Stanford (2) — The Cardinal survived Cal by only four points thanks to a 7-0 run to close out the game.

3. Ohio State (3) — Outlasted Illinois by six points to remain undefeated, paced by Taylor Mikesell’s 31 points.

4. UConn (5) — The Huskies have won six in a row but are struggling to stay healthy, postponing the Jan. 8 Matchup with DePaul due to lack of active players.

5. LSU (6) — 16-0. Its best start in program history. This week included an impressive performance by Angel Reese, recording 26 points and 28 rebounds, which broke a single-game rebounding record at LSU.

16 Games. 16 Double-Doubles. The Longest streak to begin a season in SEC History continues 😈 pic.twitter.com/a7gkkB9rot — LSU Women’s Basketball (@LSUwbkb) January 8, 2023

6. Indiana (7) — Great news for the Hoosiers. Star guard Grace Berger and Kiandra Browne returned to the court against Northwestern for the first time since Nov. 25th

7. Notre Dame (4) — They drop three spots to No. 7. The Fighting Irish’s six-game winning streak was snapped by No. 22 North Carolina.

8. UCLA — The bottom of my Power 10 exploded with upsets, which allowed the Bruins to sneak in at No. 8. UCLA Avenged its loss to Oregon State by outlasting Southern California to improve to 14-2.

9. Utah (8) — Utah received its first loss of the season to Colorado, but I didn’t drop them out of my Power 10 considering they had previously beaten Colorado just a few weeks ago by 27 points.

10. Maryland — Making its debut in my Power 10, they’re on a six-game winning streak. The Terps are 13-3, which includes three ranked wins over Baylor, Notre Dame and UConn.

That’s a wrap! Tune in every Monday for my Power 10 rankings.