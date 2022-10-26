UCLA again the favorite in 2022-23 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball preseason media poll

SAN FRANCISCO – For the third consecutive preseason, UCLA has been chosen the favorite to win the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball title in a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced prior to the league’s 2022 Media Day on Wednesday.

The preseason No. 8 nationally ranked Bruins, who received 26-of-33 first-place votes, return four of their top seven scorers from a team that finished runner-up in the Pac-12 regular season and tournament in 2021-22.

Defending Champion and No. 17 nationally ranked ARIZONA, which became the first program in Conference history to reach 18 league wins last season, picked up three first-place votes and finished second in the prediction. Well. 21 OREGON also garnered a trio of first-place votes to place third, marking the eighth straight poll the Ducks are inside the top 4.

USC, which joined the Bruins and Wildcats in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, was picked fourth. STANFORD collected the final first-place vote and slotted fifth, while COLORADO rounded out the top half of the poll.

The media have correctly picked the Conference Winner 17 times in 33 tries, including five times in the Pac-12 era (since 2011-12), while the Winner has been accurately chosen in 21 of the 38 all-time preseason votes.

The Pac-12 will welcome back 13 of its All-Conference performers from the 2021-22 season, matching the most ever for the league during the Pac-12 era (2011-12). Four First Team (Ąžuolas TubelisARIZ; Tyger Campbell & Jaime Jaquez Jr.UCLA; Drew PetersonUSC), two Second Team (Will RichardsonORE; Branden CarlsonUTAH) and two All-Defensive Team honorees (Jaquez & Jaylen ClarkUCLA) will return, as well as the entire All-Freshman Team for the first time since the Inaugural season of the Pac-12.

Stanford’s Harrison Ingram will be just the second Pac-12 Freshman of the Year recipient to return for a sophomore season in the past decade (Chased by CarsonASU, 2013 FrOY), and Arizona’s Pelle Larssonthe reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, will return as well.

Four McDonald’s All-Americans are set to join the Conference this coming season in Oregon’s Kel’el WareUCLA’s Amari Bailey and Adem Bona and USC’s Kijani Wright to Headline 10 Top 100 recruits according to 247 Sports Composite rankings.

2022-23 PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

PREVIOUS PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL POLLS

Year Predicted

Winner Actual

Finish Actual

Winner Predicted

Finish 2021-22 UCLA 2nd Arizona 4th (road) 2020-21 UCLA 4th Oregon 3rd 2019-20 Oregon 1 st Oregon 1 st 2018-19 Oregon 4th (road) Washington 3rd 2017-18 Arizona 1 st Arizona 1 st 2016-17 Oregon 1st (road) Arizona / Oregon 2nd / 1st 2015-16 Arizona 3rd (road) Oregon 4th 2014-15 Arizona 1 st Arizona 1 st 2013-14 Arizona 1 st Arizona 1 st 2012-13 Arizona 2nd UCLA 2nd 2011-12 UCLA 5th (road) Washington 4th 2010-11 Washington 3rd Arizona 2nd 2009-10 California 1 st California 1 st 2008-09 UCLA 2nd Washington 5th 2007-08 UCLA 1 st UCLA 1 st 2006-07 UCLA 1 st UCLA 1 st 2005-06 Arizona 4th (road) UCLA 3rd 2004-05 Arizona 1 st Arizona 1 st 2003-04 Arizona 3rd Stanford 2nd 2002-03 Arizona 1 st Arizona 1 st 2001-02 UCLA 6th Oregon 6th 2000-01 Arizona 2nd Stanford 2nd 1999-00 Arizona 1st (road) Arizona /

Stanford 1st /

3rd 1998-99 Stanford 1 st Stanford 1 st 1997-98 Arizona 1 st Arizona 1 st 1996-97 UCLA 1 st UCLA 1 st 1995-96 UCLA 1 st UCLA 1 st 1994-95 UCLA 1 st UCLA 1 st 1993-94 California 2nd (road) Arizona 3rd 1992-93 Arizona 1 st Arizona 1 st 1991-92** Arizona 3rd UCLA 2nd 1990-91** Arizona 1 st Arizona 1 st 1989-90** Arizona 1st (road) Arizona /

Oregon State 1st /

3rd 1988-89** Arizona/Stanford 1st /

2nd Arizona 1st (road) 1987-88** Arizona 1 st Arizona 1 st 1986-87 Arizona 2nd UCLA 3rd 1985-86 Washington 2nd Arizona 8th 1984-85 Washington 1st (road) USC/Washington 7th /

1st (road)

**The Pac-12 preseason polls were decided in a vote among league coaches (1987-91).