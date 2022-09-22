[UCI Japanese Studies] Writers Who Have Seen Too Much: Earth, Kin, Care

Presented by the UCI Japanese Studies

International Japanese Literature Symposium

Writers Who Have Seen Too Much: Earth, Kin, Care

Friday · September 30 & Saturday · October 1

UCI Humanities Gateway 1010

This two-day conference gathers Scholars who work on five writers: Chiri Yukie (1903-1922), Sakiyama Tami (1954- ), Tsushima Yuko (1947-2016), Ishimure Michiko (1927-2018), and Kobayashi Erika (1978- ). Our title refers to the emotional toll taken by environmental Destruction at four ongoing Moments in Japanese modernity: the Theft of Ainu lands, the Theft of Ryukyuan lands, the Minamata Mercury poisoning incident, and the Fukushima nuclear disaster. How do those who “see too much” use literature not only to criticize but also to affirm? How does literature allow them to engage the earth, and what modes of kinship, both human and more-than-human, do they narrate in the process? Our aim is to open environmental questions in new (and old) directions: disability studies, indigenous knowledge, care feminisms, and philosophies of vitalism. By focusing on figures who have inspired some of the most compelling Multilingual Scholarship in Japanese literature studies, we want to cultivate relationships between senior and junior Scholars while also developing our understanding of how the five Writers amplify each other’s projects.

Conference Program

Friday 30 September

9:30 am: Welcome (Jon, Mimi, Anne, Sophie)

10:00-11:30 am: Kin Panel

Franz Prichard, “Ecological and Anti-colonial Attunements in Ishimure’s Story of the Sea of ​​Camellias“

Andrew Campana, “The Threads Between Three Ainu Women Poets: Chiri Yukie, Iga Fude, Chikappu Mieko”

Chiara Pavone, “Radioactive Aesthetics: Kobayashi and the Anti-sublime Craft”

Christine Marran, “Ishimure as Aquapelagic Thinker”

11:30 am – 12:00 pm: Ring Road Walk, Aldrich Park: One Circuit, One Idea, One Minute Report Upon Returning (all participants; in E or J: in Groups of 5 people each)

12:15 pm: Break & Surprise Performances

1:15 – 2:45 pm: Care, Panel 1

Kazue Harada, “Visible Matter and Affective Radiation: Kobayashi’s Affective Strategies in Hikari no kodomo“

Masato Kurosawa, “The Double Dependency of the Traumatized Body on Care and Environment in Postwar Okinawa: Medoruma’s Postcolonial Fiction”

Anne McKnight, “Eco-documentary in 1970s Japan: The Case of the Pre-historical Tree in Haneda’s Usuzumi no Sakura“

2:45 -3:15 pm: Ring Road Walk, Aldrich Park: One Circuit, One Idea, One Minute Report Upon Returning (all participants; in E or J: in Groups of 5 people each)

3:15 – 4:45 pm: Earth Panel

Jon L Pitt, “’What is the Reason Things are Like This?’: On Reading the Ainu Shinyōshū as Indigenous Science”

Sara Newsome, “Time Travel and Tree Transformations: Reading Ishimure through Jakuchō”

Saeko Kimura, “Tsushima Yūko’s Indigenous Poetics: In Kyrgyz with Golden Dream Song (Ōgon no yume no uta)”

4:45 – 5:15 pm: Ring Road Walk, Aldrich Park: One Circuit, One Idea, One Minute Report Upon Returning (all participants; in E or J: in Groups of 5 people each)

Saturday 1 October

9:30 am: Welcome (Jon, Mimi, Anne, Sophie)

10:00-11:30 am: “Too Much” Panel

Jeffrey Angles, “Nosari Poetics and Ishimure Michiko’s Entanglements”

Daryl Maude, “Island Archive: Indigenous Knowledge and Analogue Media in Sakiyama’s Kurikaeshi-Gaeshi“

Brian Bergstrom, “The Gender of the Emergency: Scale, Historicity, and Generation in the Works of Kobayashi Erika”

Mimi Long, “Kin, Disability, and Vitalism in Tsushima’s Age of Hunting“

11:30 am: Ring Road Walk, Aldrich Park: One Circuit, One Idea, One Minute Report (all participants)

12:30 pm: Break & Surprise Performances

1:30 p.m.: Break

2:00 p.m.: Care, Panel 2

Davinder Bhowmik, “Suturing the Gap in Sakiyama’s Kuja Stories”

Andrea Arai, “The Politics of Care in Ishimure’s *Lake of Heaven* and Kobayashi’s “Precious Stones”

Wendy Wang, “An Environmental Network of Care: Tsushima Yūko’s Territory of light“

Shinji Iwamasa, “Seeking the Roles of Writers Who Have Seen Too Much: Tomiko Inui, Fumiyo Kouno and Erika Kobayashi”

3:30 pm: Ring Road Walk, Aldrich Park: One Circuit, One Idea, One Minute Report Upon Returning (all participants; in E or J: in Groups of 5 people each)

4:00 pm: Poetry & Additional Readings: Translators & Other Enthusiasts

5:00 pm: Kansō & Kansha: One person, One Minute: “Most Generative Feedback For Me” (everyone thanks one person), “My Big New Idea” (when did it happen?), “My Moment of “Too Much ” (oversharing allowed!) or whatever you want to say. In order of presentation.

Generously funded by the following sponsors:

The Japan Foundation

UCI Humanities Center

UCI Department of East Asian Studies

UCI International Center for Writing and Translation

UCI Center for Environmental Humanities

UCI Center for Medical Humanities

UCI Center for Asian Studies