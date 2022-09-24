UCF Women’s Golf Climbs to No. 12 in the Nation After Piddon Win — KnightNews.com

After turning in a record-breaking performance at the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate this week, The UCF Women’s golf team shot up to No. 12 in the Nation according to the new Golfweek rankings.

The Knights broke the program record Tuesday after shooting a three-round score of 834 (-18) to finish in second place for the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate Tuesday afternoon. With the strong performance the team moved up 18 spots into the top 25 in the Nation at No.12 in the new Golfweek rankings that came out Wednesday afternoon.

Women’s Golf Head Coach Emily Marron said she was proud to see her team fight for each other against the best teams in the country.

“I’m so proud of this performance,” Marron said. “Our goal is to always be competitive, and we proved this week that we can compete with the very best teams in the country. This team is special. They play for each other, and they fight until the very end.”

The finish came off the heels of an impressive performance by Junior Tunrada Piddon, who shot a program record 11-under-par 202 take saw the Junior win the individual title to help her team to an impressive finish.

👑 𝓐𝓗𝓜𝓟𝓘𝓞𝓝 👑 Pat finishes 1⃣1⃣ under at the Mercedes-Benz Invitational to claim the individual title! Her three-round, 11-under-par is the best in program history🤩#ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/SFit8jI3x4 — UCF Women’s Golf (@UCF_WGolf) September 20, 2022

Marron said she believed the finish for Piddon was only a matter of time after the form she had shown coming into the event.

“It was only a matter of time for Pat to break through and win,” Marron said. “Pat always shows up and plays hard to win. I’m so happy for her to get this title in a really solid field.”

With the win Piddon moved to No. 6 in the Nation out of all Collegiate Women Golfers according to the Golfweek rankings.

The Knights will have a bit of a break before getting back in action at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at Blessings Country Club. The Invitational will take place from Oct. 3-5 and will be hosted by the University of Arkansas.