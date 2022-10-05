UCF vs. SMU odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Last week’s college football schedule remained relatively intact despite the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ian. But one game was bumped first to Sunday and then to Wednesday, and that is when the SMU Mustangs will travel to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights. UCF is 3-1, while SMU is 2-2, although the Mustangs have lost two one-score games against Power Five opponents.

Kickoff is set for 7 pm ET from FBC Mortgage Stadium, also known as the Bounce House. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knights at -2.5 in the latest UCF vs. SMU odds. The over/under for total points is set at 63.5.

UCF vs. SMU spread: UCF -2.5

UCF vs. SMU over/under: 63.5 points

What you need to know about UCF

The Knights are generally known for their offense, a reputation that was reinforced by the hiring of former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn before the 2021 season. But they’ve been getting it done defensively in 2022, giving up just 13.5 points per game. They held Georgia Tech to 10 points last time out, thanks in large part to forcing the Yellow Jackets to convert just 4 of 16 attempts on third and fourth down.

On the other side of the ball, UCF is led by Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee. A Talented athlete who played quarterback and wide receiver, as well as baseball, for the Rebels, Plumlee is locked in at QB for Malzahn. He’s thrown for 827 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 404 yards and four scores on the ground.

What you need to know about SMU

Meanwhile, the Mustangs came up short against the TCU Horned Frogs two weeks ago in a 42-34 final. SMU’s defeat shouldn’t overshadow the performances of running back Tre Siggers, who punched in three rushing touchdowns, and receiver Jake Bailey, who caught eight passes for one TD and 163 yards.

This is a contrast of Offensive Styles as UCF Ranks third nationally in rushing yardage with 274.5 per game. SMU, meanwhile, has the fifth-most passing yards per game in the Nation with an average of 353.

