UCF outlasts Tigers in double-overtime thriller

ORLANDO, Fla. − The Memphis basketball team’s lead was nine points with 4:11 left in regulation.

Then, UCF − backed by its small, but fervent, home crowd at Addition Financial Arena − went to work. The Knights needed two overtimes to outlast the Tigers 107-104. UCF (13-4, 4-1 AAC) withstood a career-high 42 points from Kendric Davis (tied for the fifth-most points in a game in program history) largely thanks to Ithiel Horton’s 25 points, CJ Kelly’s 21 points and the team’s 16 total three-pointers.

The loss represents a missed opportunity for Memphis (12-5, 2-2) to atone for a New Year’s Day road loss at Tulane. Following that setback, the Tigers started Slipping in most national bracketologists’ NCAA Tournament projections. While a loss to UCF won’t be as damaging, it was a chance for Memphis to get off the bubble. Instead, the Tigers will have a lot of work to do down the stretch. It begins at Temple on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN2).

