UCF Knights Wide Receiver Commitment Tyree Patterson Film Review

Finding Talent with elite-level ceilings like Tyree Pattersonespecially gaining a commitment just prior to National Signing Day, has not been the norm for really any college football program.

The UCF Knights just accomplished that task with Patterson though. Based on seeing him live and watching his senior film, UCF fans will enjoy the following about the most recent high school commitment for the Knights.

At roughly 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Patterson has the frame to grow into a 200-pound receiver prior to leaving Orlando. A Wire frame probably best defined how he’s looked during the past couple of seasons, but he’s also added just a little bit of weight within the past year. It’s helped him in breaking tackles and being more physical as a run blocker.

Patterson also used his strength to help him in separating from press coverage during seven-on-seven tournaments and during his high school contests. Quick hands and feet also benefited him in those endeavors as well. Once off the line, that’s where Patterson did the most damage with his natural gifts.

Quick stops, followed by an even Quicker pivot to face his quarterback, were the norm. Patterson constantly created Massive separation between himself and cornerbacks. Few defensive backs in Patterson’s league are as athletic as him, and he made them pay for it.

After catching the football, there was often too much space between himself and the defensive back for the defender to do anything but guess about which way Patterson would go after a couple of head fakes. The result was usually Patterson getting by the person in front of him. Short passes resulted in big gains and touchdowns.

When Patterson went deep the results were similar. His open-field speed was far too much for the vast majority of secondary members that tried to run with him. Most noticeable from a Scouting perspective was his ability to find another gear after reaching the secondary. That helped Patterson catch a few passes that many receivers simply wouldn’t have reached. That leads to discussing how Patterson could maximize his potential.

He possesses a chance to win a lot of strength and speed by the time he leaves UCF. It’s up to Patterson to get it done because his body has shown to be nowhere near filled out as it relates to his potential muscle mass. The result of those efforts, Patterson should be much harder to guard near the line and everywhere else across the gridiron. Considering his natural talent anyway, that’s intriguing.

Overall, Patterson has shown to have the raw tools to be a big-time wide receiver. He’s just Touched upon what he’s shown to be capable of accomplishing. This was a fun young man to evaluate.

