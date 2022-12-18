UCF Knights lose to Missouri Tigers in Orange Bowl Classic basketball

SUNRISE — The Central Florida Knights fell to the Missouri Tigers 68-66 on a three-point buzzer-beater on Saturday afternoon in the first game of the Orange Bowl Classic doubleheader.

The Knights’ (8-3) three-game win streak came to an end when Missouri senior guard Deandre Gholston let it fly from 35 feet with one second left to clutch up a win for the Tigers (10-1).

“Our guys never panicked,” said Missouri head coach Dennis Gates. “We had Finals week, our guys did a great job concentrating on finals… and ultimately our guys got in the gym… and did all the necessary things… that takes place for you to win this game.”

Here are three takeaways from the game:

A Shaky start to a dramatic finish

UCF had a good rhythm early on, as they took a 10-0 lead in the first five minutes, leaving Missouri scoreless in their first six possessions. However, Graduate point guard Nick Honor showed up and hit four consecutive three-point shots. The Orlando Resident scored 17 points, 6-9 from field goal range and 5-8 from the arc.

