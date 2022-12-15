UCF Knights Lose Anthony Williams to Transfer Portal

As National Signing Day for high school prep prosects has now reached just six days out, there’s also plenty of news with the Transfer Portal.

The UCF Knights are certainly no stranger to being involved with transfers during the first two seasons for head coach Gus Malzahn. Today is another example of that, as a crowded running back room has now been reduced by one player.

