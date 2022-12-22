UCF Knights Fall Sports Knights Cap: Men’s Soccer

This past fall season of UCF Knights sports saw one team return to places it has not seen in years, another team continued its run of NCAA Tournament appearances, and another team fell short in its final season in The American.

In this special multi-part Knight Cap, we look back on the seasons of UCF’s fall Olympic Sports and where the program stands as it heads into an offseason of conference transition.

First up: Men’s Soccer.

This Season

Overall Record: 6-7

Conference Record: 3-6

Key Wins: @ FIU, vs. #13 Charlotte

Hard Losses: vs. SMU, @ UAB, vs. FAU, vs. USF

First time since 2009 the Knights have missed a conference tournament.

First time in the Scott Calabrese era the Knights finish with a losing record (both overall and in conference play.

Individual Success

Despite missing the AAC Tournament, UCF still landed two players on the All-AAC First team in forward Lucca Dourado and defender Anderson Rosa. The Knights ended up with more players on the AAC 1st Team than Charlotte, a ranked team that did make the AAC Tournament.

Those two players, alongside forward Gino Vivi, who was named to the All-AAC Second Team as a midfielder, traveled to showcase their skills at the MLS College Showcase.

Vivi also has a chance to be selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft which begins on Dec. 21 at 5 pm, alongside fellow Knights midfielder Mauricio Villalobos and defender Raphael Crivello.

In addition to showcasing their skills to professional teams, Dourado and Vivi also etched their names into the UCF record books this season.

Dourado increased his career goals total to 28, tying him for 8th place on the program’s all-time goals list with Nik Robson (2009-11).

Vivi made it to 23 assists on his career, which placed him in a tie for 5th on the program’s all-time assists list with Rony Francois (1980-83). Vivi now has the most assists of any UCF Men’s Soccer player since the turn of the century.

Vivi also made it into a tie for 10th place in the program’s all-time points list with Rami Vehmas (1996-99) at 61 points. Dourado currently sits two points behind them at 59.

Let’s Talk About It

ESPN+ play-by-play announcer Austin David joins the Banneret’s Bryson Turner to recap the UCF Men’s Soccer team’s 2022 season and what lies ahead for the program: