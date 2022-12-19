UCF Knights Add Three Players from Transfer Portal

Just when a person thinks it’s safe to run a few errands, get some shopping done, and then head back to the house to write, BOOM!

But four times during one afternoon? Help a fella out!

Well, the news about wide receiver Tyree Patterson joining the UCF fold was not a shock. He had been trending in that direction and was one of the players hinted about during the past few weeks by Inside The Knights.

The former Florida Gators commitment from Eustis (Fla.) High School will fit in well with what the Knights want to do out wide. Now, onto the Transfer Portal and the other three additions.

Fred Davis II, cornerback, 6-foot, 200 pounds, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian / Clemson

A national recruit coming out of Trinity Christian, Davis had his pick of college programs and went with the Tigers. He has been a starter in Death Valley and will bring more speed and length to the UCF roster. Nice pickup and one that can compete for a starting job quickly.

DeJordan Mask, Safety, 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, Texarkana (Texas) Arkansas HS / Texas State

The Knights enjoyed success from the FCS level the past two seasons and look to dip back into that area once again. Mask played a significant role with Texas State during the past three seasons, including 42 tackles and three interceptions in 2022.

Gage King, long snapper, 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, El Dorado Hills (Calif.) Oak Ridge / Arizona State

It’s never easy finding a replacement for a future NFL player like Alex Ward, but that’s what Head Coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights must do. King brings Power 5 experience to UCF and the ability to come in and be a starter.

As a side note, look for more UCF good news. This coaching staff has been active and that’s how good recruiting works out well for the Knights. The coaches have deserved some credit for that.

