UCF Knights Add Three Players from Transfer Portal

Just when a person thinks it’s safe to run a few errands, get some shopping done, and then head back to the house to write, BOOM!

But four times during one afternoon? Help a fella out!

Well, the news about wide receiver Tyree Patterson joining the UCF fold was not a shock. He had been trending in that direction and was one of the players hinted about during the past few weeks by Inside The Knights.

The former Florida Gators commitment from Eustis (Fla.) High School will fit in well with what the Knights want to do out wide. Now, onto the Transfer Portal and the other three additions.

