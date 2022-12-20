UCF Knights Add Size and Athleticism at CB

The UCF Knights needed more experienced help in the secondary and that’s what they just received with Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College cornerback Ja’Maric Morris.

He’s physically developed at 6-foot-2 and 205-pounds, so he’s capable of playing in the box, blitzing or taking on bigger wide receivers during 50-50 balls thrown down the field.

