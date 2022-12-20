UCF Knights Add Size and Athleticism at CB

The UCF Knights needed more experienced help in the secondary and that’s what they just received with Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College cornerback Ja’Maric Morris.

He’s physically developed at 6-foot-2 and 205-pounds, so he’s capable of playing in the box, blitzing or taking on bigger wide receivers during 50-50 balls thrown down the field.

What’s also great about the size of Morris would be positional flexibility. He could play to the boundary against an opposing squad’s biggest receiver, even take on some tight ends, and still be just fine.

When the Knights want to bring pressure off the corner of the defense, he’s also big enough to take on bigger running backs protecting the quarterback’s backside and still get home to the signal caller for a sack.

Scroll to Continue

Finally, it’s experience. He’s played at the junior college level against quality football players. Another way to say it, he’s used to battling against guys who know what a college weight room looks like, and then go against them.

Really good pickup for Gus Malzahn and his UCF football program. Charge is on!

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram