UC San Diego at UCLA: Free Live Stream College Volleyball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UCLA puts its five-match winning streak on the line on Saturday when it hosts UC San Diego. The Bruins have gotten off to a great start to the year as they have won their first five matches and have been dominant in doing it. They have won four of their five matches by 3-0 scores and won the other one 3-1. Princeton is the only team that has taken a set from the Bruins this season. The Bruins have looked great this year and Saturday, they will be looking to knock off the Tritons for a second time this year. The Bruins won the first match easily 25-18, 25-16, 25-14.

How to Watch UC San Diego vs. UCLA in Men’s College Volleyball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

The Tritons, though, will be looking to avenge that loss and pull off a huge upset over the Bruins.

The Tritons have had a brutal schedule so far this year as they have played four ranked teams in their first seven matches. Unfortunately for them, they haven’t been able to upset any of those teams and come into Saturday 3-4.

The Tritons have won their last two games, though, and are looking to take that momentum into Saturday and get the Shocking road win.

