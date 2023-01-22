UC San Diego at UCLA: Free Live Stream College Volleyball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UCLA puts its five-match winning streak on the line on Saturday when it hosts UC San Diego. The Bruins have gotten off to a great start to the year as they have won their first five matches and have been dominant in doing it. They have won four of their five matches by 3-0 scores and won the other one 3-1. Princeton is the only team that has taken a set from the Bruins this season. The Bruins have looked great this year and Saturday, they will be looking to knock off the Tritons for a second time this year. The Bruins won the first match easily 25-18, 25-16, 25-14.

