UC Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats’ best player in 2022 is headed to the NFL Draft.

Ivan Pace Jr. is forgoing his final year of Eligibility and going pro.

“To my teammates at both schools,” Pace wrote. “I appreciate each and every one of you. We created Memories and bonds that will last a lifetime and each moment we shared together was truly a blessing. With that being said, I will NOT be using my final year of Eligibility and will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Pace was the school’s first unanimous first-team All-American in school history.

He ended the regular season in the Top 15 nationally in tackles for loss (19.5, third), tackles (120, 10th), and sacks (9.5, 14th).

He was also a finalist for the Bednarik Award, and Butkus Award, while earning the AAC Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Consensus big board has him slotted as a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and 203rd-ranked prospect overall. He exits a linebacker room that also has Wil Huber turning pro.

