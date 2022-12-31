UC Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats’ best player in 2022 is headed to the NFL Draft.

Ivan Pace Jr. is forgoing his final year of Eligibility and going pro.

“To my teammates at both schools,” Pace wrote. “I appreciate each and every one of you. We created Memories and bonds that will last a lifetime and each moment we shared together was truly a blessing. With that being said, I will NOT be using my final year of Eligibility and will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

