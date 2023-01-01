UC Legend Desmond Ridder Wins First NFL Game As Starter With Falcons 20-19

CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons got a 20-19 win over Myjai Sanders’s Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It marked the quarterback’s first NFL win.

They finished 19-of-26 passing for 169 yards and no turnovers to go with 4 carries and 9 yards. Atlanta leaned on a good defensive performance and steady play from Ridder to edge a flailing Cardinals team.

“We obviously know that we can’t be in the Playoffs this year, but one thing that we talked about is that we want to finish these last few games strong,” Ridder said after the game. “Finish it for something good for the future and that started well today.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button