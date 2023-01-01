UC Legend Desmond Ridder Wins First NFL Game As Starter With Falcons 20-19

CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons got a 20-19 win over Myjai Sanders’s Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It marked the quarterback’s first NFL win.

They finished 19-of-26 passing for 169 yards and no turnovers to go with 4 carries and 9 yards. Atlanta leaned on a good defensive performance and steady play from Ridder to edge a flailing Cardinals team.

“We obviously know that we can’t be in the Playoffs this year, but one thing that we talked about is that we want to finish these last few games strong,” Ridder said after the game. “Finish it for something good for the future and that started well today.

Head Coach Arthur Smith noted that Ridder would need to start winning games to be the Falcons QB of the future and this was a good first step.

He has not thrown or rushed for a touchdown in three starts and likely needs to start producing on that end soon. Ridder is 46th among all NFL QBs this season in overall efficiency.

Sanders added two tackles and a nice tackle for loss in the defeat.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

UC Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Three Man Weave: UC Controls Pace To Beat Tulane 88-77

Bearcats Edge Rusher Jabari Taylor Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Pair Of Four-Star Running Backs

Report: UC Hiring First Football General Manager In School’s History

NFL Executives Overwhelming Name Sauce Gardner NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year

2022 UC Football Signing Day Tracker

UC Cornerback Arquon Bush Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Sauce Gardner, Kelce Brothers Make 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

UC Running Back Charles McClelland Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Watch: Viktor Lakhin, Ody Oguama, Wes Miller Discuss 72-54 Win Over Detroit Mercy

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Rolls 72-54 Over Antoine Davis, Detroit

Watch: UC Head Coach Scott Satterfield Discusses Transfer QB Emory Jones, 2023 Football Class

UC Offensive Tackle James Tunstall Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Watch: Desmond Ridder Hypes Up Falcons, Hits Drake London Over The Middle In First NFL Start

Final Huddle: UC Falls Flat Against Louisville 24-7 In Fenway Bowl

Look: Louisville Brings Keg Of Nails To Fenway Bowl; UC Releases Final Hype Video Of 2022 Season

Look: UC Rocking ‘The Cats’ Throwback Uniforms Against Miami

—–

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk