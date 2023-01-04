UC Football Hires Niko Palazeti As Director Of Sport Performance

CINCINNATI — On top of new Offensive Coordinator Tom Manning, UC football also hired Niko Palazeti as the new director of sports performance.

Palazeti has been an Assistant strength and conditioning Coach at Ohio State since 2017.

“Niko comes to us as one of the most highly respected strength and conditioning coaches in the country,” Satterfield said in UC’s press release. “His work on the staff at Ohio State was key to the team’s success. He has assembled a great team, and I’m looking forward to watching them interact with our student-athletes when we start our offseason program in the next few weeks.”

