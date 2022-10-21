UC Basketball Morphing New Identity on Both Ends Heading Into 2022-23 Season

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller enters his second year as head coach of UC men’s basketball with a much different style of team. The twin towers of Abdul Ado and Hayden Koval left the program as the top active shot blockers in college basketball.

Cincinnati is replacing them with high-energy, positionless basketball.

“It’s not the same this year, but the positive is we have four guys on the floor who are over 6-foot-5,” Miller told the media on Tuesday. “The wingspan is different, and we can cover more ground, so there are some neat things you can do there, like denying more passes and double-teaming a little bit more and some of the pressing stuff we’ve done in years past. It’s not all bad or all good, but you have to learn how to utilize the gifts that you do have. I do think we are trending to more positional size across the board even though we lost some of it in the interior.”

