UC basketball begins the new year on a down note losing at Temple

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) – Playing in front of a sparse group of fans to start the new year, the University of Cincinnati basketball Bearcats lost a seven-point late first-half advantage and could never recover. Temple never trailed after taking the lead and pounded the Bearcats on the boards relentlessly, 46-28.

UC could never close the gap on the glass or on the scoreboard, falling 70-61.

The crowd was almost of the Pandemic season variety but the few in attendance were greeted with a conference win as the Owls are now 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference and 8-7 on the season.

Granted, there was a Philadelphia Eagles football game at Lincoln Financial Field, but there may have been more people in line for cheesesteaks at Pat or Geno’s Sunday than inside Temple’s Liacouras Center.

Sophomore Jahlil White came into the game averaging a little over four points per game but responded with a double-double for the Owls. White had 14 points and 16 rebounds. White, Zach Hicks, Khalif Battle, Hysier Miller and Nick Jourdain were all in double figures for Coach Aaron McKie’s squad.

Temple’s torching of the Bearcats on the boards was in part due to Viktor Lakhin in foul trouble. They picked up three in the first half and struggled in the paint. Lakhin was held to four rebounds with Ody Oguama leading UC with just five caroms. The 6-foot-11 redshirt sophomore did get to the free throw line 10 times, but only converted on five.

UC dd have four in double figures with Landers Nolley II leading the way with 15 points. David DeJulius added 13 with Mika Adams-Woods and Lakhin contributing 11 each.

The Bearcats appeared to be gaining the upper hand when Jeremiah Davenport hit a stepback 3-pointer with 7:16 remaining in the first half. They would only score two more points the rest of the way with the Owls going to intermission on a 17-2 run. From being down 27-20, Temple’s lead at the break was 37-29.

In the second half, DeJulius pulled the Bearcats within a pair at 46-44, only to see Temple spurt right back thanks to a couple of treys by Khalif Battle eventually leading to a nine-point advantage. Battle averages over 18 points per game and was held to a single point in the first half. By the game’s end he had 14 to lead his team.

UC drops to 10-5 with the road loss and 1-1 in the AAC.

SKILLING FAN CLUB: Freshman Dan Skillings Jr. played high school ball at nearby Roman Catholic High and AAU for the Philly Pride. An estimated 100 fans of UC’s No. 0 were on hand. His hometown of Blackwood, New Jersey is just over 20 minutes from the Liacouras Center at Temple.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Bearcats continue the early 2023 road swing as they are at Wichita State for a 9 pm (EST) AAC tip with the Shockers.

