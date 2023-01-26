Uber Eats driver walks onto court during basketball game (Video)

There are all kinds of delays in sports, but this might be a first. On Wednesday night, a college basketball game was interrupted when a food delivery driver walked onto the court in the middle of play.

Loyola Chicago and Duquesne were facing off in the second half and with the two teams battling in the game, someone delivering Uber Eats walked onto the corner of the court with a bag in hand.

You can see the episode here.

