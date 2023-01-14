UB football to hire DJ Mangas as Offensive Coordinator

The University at Buffalo football program could already have a new Offensive Coordinator in place.

ESPN and On3.com reported Saturday that DJ Mangas will take over, only days after the departure of Shane Montgomery, who held the same position for the last two seasons.

Mangas, 33, was a defensive Analyst at UCF this past season, but was an Offensive Analyst for the Carolina Panthers in 2020, and spent two seasons on staff at LSU. He was the passing game Coordinator for the Tigers in 2021, and was an Offensive Analyst for Tigers’ passing game Coordinator Joe Brady in 2019, the season the Tigers won the College Football Playoff with Joe Burrow at quarterback. Burrow, now the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback, threw for an NCAA single-season record of 60 touchdown passes that season. Brady is now the Bills’ quarterbacks coach.

A former wide receiver at William & Mary, Mangas coached for five years with the Tribe’s football program, from 2014-18. He coached running backs for three seasons, and became Offensive Coordinator in 2017.

Mangas also coached running backs at Georgetown in 2013 and quarterbacks at Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia in 2012.

Mangas is the older brother of Robbie Mangas, who was a graduate transfer and a tight end for the Bulls this season.

UB’s new Offensive Coordinator will take over an offense that was at times erratic in a 7-6 season, and an offense whose production went down in three areas last season: total offense, scoring offense and rushing offense.

In 13 games in 2022, UB’s offense averaged 377.2 yards (fifth in the Mid-American Conference), 28.5 points (fourth), 141.85 rushing yards (seventh) and 235.3 passing yards (fourth).

In 12 games in 2021, the Bulls averaged 405.5 yards (seventh in the MAC), 29.3 points (seventh), 190.25 rushing yards (fifth) and 215.3 passing yards (eighth).

UB also has to fill the opening of a special teams Coordinator on the staff of head Coach Maurice Linguist. Chris White joined Memphis’ staff in the same role, after two seasons with UB.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.