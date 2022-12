UB Center for the Arts Presents Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind has announced an expanded run of their “25 Years in the Blind” tour in support of their latest albums, “Our Bande Apart” (2021) and “Unplugged” (2022). The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts will present “An Evening with Third Eye Blind” is Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre, located at the Center for the Arts on UB’s North Campus.

“Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious, as if everything is coming into Deeper focus,” says Stephan Jenkins. “It’s not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.” Their latest album “Unplugged” reimagines the back catalog, including the previously unreleased live favorite, “Second Born.”

Third Eye Blind has been on a mission to Restore the kelp ecosystems of the entire California coastline and sequester carbon. Proceeds of each ticket sold will help our friends in the surf community at Sea Trees. Every dollar raised on Third Eye Blind’s Tours has been matched by tech entrepreneur Mark Pincus and his non-profit, Future Self. Since 2017, Third Eye Blind has sought to mitigate the touring industry’s carbon impact and also banned plastic water bottles backstage, saving an estimated 17,000 bottles per tour.

“Thanks to the Third Eye Blind crew and everyone who came out to see them on their summer tour, we are able to Restore another key section of California’s lost kelp forest ecosystem,” says SeaTrees co-founder, Michael Stewart. “These critical marine areas provide habitat for over 700 species and help stabilize our climate.”

“As surfers, we get to see this vibrant ocean Wilderness up close so it is natural for us to want to protect and Restore it,” says Pincus. “Kelp Restoration will be a focus of my Future Self initiative, and Stephan and I are excited and inspired to help in Regenerating our California coastline. “

A dedicated surfer, one of Jenkins’ first jobs as a teenager was reforesting kelp off the Santa Barbara coast. He adds, “We have a gargantuan natural carbon sequestration mechanism along the entire west coast of the US. We have new technologies and organizations like SeaTrees where people can mitigate their own carbon footprint and bring back one of the biggest ecosystems in the world. Kelp grows fast. We can do this now.”

On CBS Mornings, Jenkins told Gayle King, “We have a beautiful, bright future,” with climate action at the center of it. “That’s what I want people to know.”

Tickets for “An Evening with Third Eye Blind” are $58.25, $76.25, $83.25, $92.25 and University at Buffalo student tickets are $29.25, must show current valid identification and purchase at the Center for the Arts Box Office.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 am Venue presale tickets go on sale online on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 am Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, ubcfa.org, ThirdEyeBlind.com or at the Center for the Arts Box Office during regular Box Office hours: Wednesdays from 12 – 6 pm

For more information, please contact [email protected] or 716-645-6259.

For tour press information contact Carla Parisi at [email protected]