UAM, ASU-Beebe sign visual arts partnership agreement

The University of Arkansas at Monticello and Arkansas State University-Beebe signed a memorandum of understanding 2 + 2 articulation agreement on visual arts.

“The 2 + 2 agreement facilitates an easy transfer for an Associate of Arts in Liberal arts Graduate at ASU-Beebe to UAM for completion of a Bachelor of Arts in art. The agreement provides clarity regarding the degree requirements and affords students the opportunity to earn a high-quality degree from both institutions,” according to a news release.

The agreement was signed Sept. 1 at the ASU-Beebe England Center.

“Articulation agreements help ensure students with an associate degree can transfer seamlessly,” said Jason Goodner, vice chancellor for academics and chief academic officer at ASU-Beebe. “We are excited to partner with UAM and provide this pathway in the visual arts.”

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss thanked the partner institution.

“We thank ASU-Beebe for its willingness to partner with UAM, and we look forward to further collaborations,” Doss said. “Partnerships like these ensure Sustainability in higher education, creating bright futures for our institutions and the students that we proudly serve.”

ASU-Beebe Chancellor Jennifer Methvin signed the agreement with Doss.

“We are excited to partner with UAM on this articulation agreement,” Methvin said. “This is an exceptional pathway for those who wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree in visual arts, and our Faculty worked together to make it happen.”

UAM attendees at the ceremony also included Crystal Halley, vice chancellor for academic affairs; Jeff Weaver, vice chancellor for advancement and chief of staff; Steven Harper, Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities; and Tom Richard, Professor of art.

ASU-Beebe attendees also included Rose Mary Jackson, associate vice chancellor of institutional advancement; Teddy Davis, Dean of arts and humanities; Thomas Fernandez, Assistant Professor of art; Lisa Floryshak, Assistant Professor of art; Amber Bramlett, Assistant Professor of education; Penny Cook, instructor of education; Tyler Bittle, director of admissions; and Zackery Tucker, Dean of students.

UAM art major coursework includes painting, drawing, art history, ceramics and graphic design. For details on the UAM Art program, contact the UAM School of Arts and Humanities at (870) 460-1078.