UAlbany Women’s basketball falls to East Tennessee State

LAS VEGAS — Nevaeh Brown scored 14 points as the East Tennessee State Women’s basketball team defeated UAlbany 48-44 in a consolation semifinal game in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday at Cox Pavillion.

The Buccaneers (5-2) used a 10-2 run to close out the first quarter and take a 13-12 lead. ETSU had a 29-24 lead at halftime.

The Great Danes (3-3) closed to within 38-36 after three quarters. Both teams struggled shooting from the field in the fourth quarter, WTSU was 3 for 12, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range. UAlbany was 3 for 14, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range.

“I’m proud of how our team responded today,” UAlbany head Coach Colleen Mullen said in a press release. “We defended and pressured with more consistency. Unfortunately, we had some untimely execution breakdowns. We will learn and grow from this game.”

Ellen Hahne led the Great Danes with 14 points. Helene Haegerstrand added 11 points.

Jiselle Thomas scored 11 points for ETSU. Kendall Folley contributed 10 points.

UAlbany, which has lost two straight, will face Stetson in the seventh-place game at 12 pm Sunday. Stetson lost to San Diego 53-48 in the other consolation semifinal.

