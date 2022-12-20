UAlbany stays close for a while, but Syracuse wins in Women’s basketball

SYRACUSE — The UAlbany Women’s basketball team stuck around with Syracuse for a while Tuesday, but the Orange exploded in the fourth quarter for an 87-64 win at the JMA Wireless Dome.

It was the Great Danes’ second loss to a “Power 5” opponent in five days, but UAlbany put in a solid performance despite missing its leading scorer, Ellen Hahne, for a third consecutive game. UAlbany Coach Colleen Mullen acknowledged Hahne is in the COVID-19 protocol.

The Great Danes (6-8) led 15-13 after the first quarter and 34-32 at halftime. They opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer from Helene Haegerstrand (19 points), but Syracuse (10-2) went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. UAlbany, however, closed to 44-43.

Syracuse led 57-52 Entering the fourth quarter and finally got untracked to separate itself from the Great Danes.

“The whole first half, we were able to run our stuff similar to Ohio State, we kind of got in a rhythm,” Mullen said. “And then they switched up what they were doing and they went to a zone. And we got really stagnant offensively, we had a hard time executing.”

Haegerstrand’s 19 points led UAlbany. Kayla Cooper added 17 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Freja Werth and Morgan Haney each scored 10 points, with Haney also contributing seven assists.

“Certainly a breakout game for Kayla, she definitely needed that for her confidence,” Mullen said.

Dyaisha Fair led four Syracuse double-digit scorers with 26.

The Great Danes are off until Dec. 29, when they open America East Conference play with a home game against Vermont at Hudson Valley Community College.

“So we’re looking forward to getting Ellen back from the COVID protocol, and being at full strength for Vermont, and really just focusing on staying in shape over the Christmas break and recharging our batteries,” Mullen said.

