Career nights from freshmen Jonathan Beagle and Marcus Jackson weren’t enough for the University at Albany men’s basketball team in an 86-69 loss at Bryant on Wednesday night.

Beagle scored 21 points and Jackson added 15 to lead the Great Danes (6-13, 1-3 America East).

Fifth-year forward Antwan Walker led Bryant (11-6, 2-2) with a career-high 33 points and 11 rebounds, and senior guard Charles Pride matched his season high of 28 points.

“Our defense was not good enough. I think all year, guys like Antwan Walker have been a really big challenge for us, and I think that’s where the absence of Justin Neely really shows, because we need an athlete, physical, mobile guy to guard that position,” UAlbany Coach Dwayne Killings said.

Neely, a sophomore forward, tore his ACL early in the season. Killings said his recovery is “ahead of schedule,” and Neely is expected back on campus sometime next week. So is sophomore guard Ny’Mire Little, who is redshirting this season with a hip injury.

Sophomore forward Aaron Reddish, who scored 21 points in UAlbany’s win Sunday over UMass Lowell, was uninjured but did not dress at Bryant.

“I thought last year, I let a couple things slide, and you just can’t do that with kids,” Killings said. “I think Aaron’s really, really talented, and I think he’s a really, really good person, and I think if we hold the standard to him pretty high and if he meets that, he’s got a chance to win a lot of games. … There’s just certain standards for our program that we’ve got to hold everybody to, and unfortunately he did not meet those, so he was not available to play today.”

With junior guard Malik Edmead nursing a broken finger and sophomore guard Will Amica still out with a hip injury, Killings used a rotation of seven. Sophomore forward Tairi Ketner was available but didn’t play.

Amica has a doctor’s appointment Friday to evaluate his hip, but “I’d say at this point, I’m not optimistic that he’ll be back this season, unfortunately,” Killings said. Amica has struggled with injuries throughout his career, playing a total of 71 minutes over two seasons and missing all of last year.

Wednesday, the Bulldogs raced out to an 11-0 lead, but the Great Danes stayed with them for most of the way, closing within six points with a 5-0 run from Jackson early in the second half.





Pride and Walker both hit layups to start a 10-1 run that pushed the lead to 15 before a 3-pointer from fifth-year guard Sarju Patel, who finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

UAlbany got back within nine on Patel’s fourth and final 3 and a long jump shot from fifth-year guard Da’Kquan Davis, but Pride answered with his sixth bucket from behind the arc. The Great Danes trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

“They just got a hold of the momentum and ran with it,” Jackson said. “I think it’s up to us in terms of stopping it.”

Senior forward Gerald Drumgoole Jr., normally the team’s leading scorer, was held to six points on 2-for-12 shooting. They led the team in rebounds with six.

The Great Danes have yet to put together a winning streak.