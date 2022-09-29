UAlbany men’s basketball hires Ryan Daly as Assistant Coach

Ryan Daly will replace Hamlet Tibbs on the University at Albany men’s basketball staff, Coach Dwayne Killings announced Thursday.

Daly, 24, played at the University of Delaware from 2016-18, earning Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the year after setting school freshman records in points and rebounds. He then transferred to St. Joe’s and led the Big 5 and Atlantic 10 in scoring during the 2019-20 season. Daly claimed the Big 5 scoring title again in 2020-21, despite missing 10 games due to injury. UAlbany is his first coaching position.

Tibbs left for Notre Dame in August after one season with the Great Danes.

Killings called Daly a “rising star” in a statement announcing the hire.

“We wanted to create opportunities for the next generation of coaches, and I have personally watched him prove people wrong his entire career. I am excited to see him evolve and fulfill his life-long dream of becoming a coach. After hearing from coaches like Phil Martelli and basketball figures such as Jeff Goodman and John Rothstein, the respect he has at this stage in his career is impressive,” Killings said.

After college, Daly was a 3×3 National Championship All-Star and spent time with the Chicago Bulls Summer League team, the Maine Celtics and the Aqua Caliente Clippers.

“I am extremely excited to join the Great Dane family,” Daly said. “Coach Killings has a tremendous vision for our program, and I am ready and determined to help this program reach its goals.”

Killings also formally announced that Rudy Wise will be the director of program development and analytics, helping to forge connections between Albany’s business community and the Great Danes and helping players with Name, Image and Likeness deals.





“I think he understands both the business of sport and the sport itself,” Killings said of Wise at the team’s first practice Tuesday.

Wise comes to UAlbany from Episcopal High School in Virginia, where he was associate director of Admissions and Assistant boys’ varsity basketball coach.

The two hires complete Killings’ staff for 2022-23, which is almost completely changed from last season’s. Dan Madhavapallil (former director of basketball operations, now Assistant coach) and Matt Cioce (former Graduate manager, now director of basketball operations) are the only returners.

Assistant Coach Matt Griffin and video/recruiting director KJ Baptiste both left for Florida Gulf Coast University, while Assistant Coach Dannton Jackson became the head Coach at Talladega (Ala.) College of the NAIA.