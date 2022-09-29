UAlbany men’s basketball hires Ryan Daly as Assistant Coach
Ryan Daly will replace Hamlet Tibbs on the University at Albany men’s basketball staff, Coach Dwayne Killings announced Thursday.
Daly, 24, played at the University of Delaware from 2016-18, earning Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the year after setting school freshman records in points and rebounds. He then transferred to St. Joe’s and led the Big 5 and Atlantic 10 in scoring during the 2019-20 season. Daly claimed the Big 5 scoring title again in 2020-21, despite missing 10 games due to injury. UAlbany is his first coaching position.