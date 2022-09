The University at Albany men’s basketball team secured two more commitments from the class of 2023.

Cornelius Robinson, a 6-foot-6 small forward from Camden, NJ, and Zane Adnan, a 6-2 point guard from Potomac, Md., have verbally agreed to join Coach Dwayne Killings’ team.

Robinson averaged 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game at Camden High School, where he played alongside five-star prospects DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw — competition he said will help him prepare for the next level.

“I’ll be ready because I’m already playing against good competition,” Robinson said.

He prides himself on his toughness and competitiveness, qualities that also attracted offers from Fairfield and Monmouth.

“I play hard. I’m really versatile and I can do a lot of different things on the court,” Robinson said. “I’m going to give it my all, every play.”

In the end, Robinson, who also goes by the childhood nickname “Boog,” chose UAlbany because of the coaching staff.

“It just felt like home, felt like family. The coaches, I like what they’ve got going on there. I like what they’re building,” he said.

Adnan, who attends Bullis School, chose UAlbany for similar reasons.

“The coaching staff is the biggest thing that stood out to me. I think Coach Killings, Coach Dan (Madhavapallil), and everybody else, they’re really grounded in there. It’s really like a family up there,” Adnan said. “It just felt like a natural connection, a natural relationship.”





He said he also admired how active Killings is in the community.

Adnan’s only Division I offer was from UAlbany, but he had a number of Division III offers from schools like Amherst and Chicago and had drawn interest from Lehigh and Northeastern.

Like Robinson, Adnan is a versatile player.

“I’m just a winner. I’ll do all the little things to win,” Adnan said. “I’ll lock the best player up on defense. I’ll move without the ball and hit big-time shots. If you need me to come off screens and be a playmaker, I can do that.”

Adnan and Robinson are Killings’ second and third commits for next season, joining 6-8 forward Jack Margoupis from Cushing Academy. The Great Danes open their season on the road against Towson on Nov. 7.