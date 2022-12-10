UAlbany men’s basketball faces another tough test at Providence

ALBANY — After the University at Albany men’s basketball team lost to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Monday night, Coach Dwayne Killings reported, senior Gerald Drumgoole Jr. said of freshman Jonathan Beagle, “we’re only going to go as far as he goes .”

Beagle, a forward from Hudson Falls, is behind only Drumgoole in scoring on the Danes with 10.6 points per game. He had 11 points, eight rebounds and a steal against UMass and, with 77 total rebounds, is fourth in the America East.

The Great Danes (3-7) have struggled so far this season, playing a tough nonconference schedule that’s seen them lose six games by double digits and two games by 20 or more points. Next up for UAlbany is a trip to Providence (7-3) of the Big East for a 2:30 pm tip off on Saturday.

“I came in here with really high expectations for myself and the team, and we’re in a little bit of a rough patch right now, but I know we’ll get through it,” Beagle said. “Hopefully by conference play this makes us the strongest team. We’ve been through a lot.”

“He wants to be really good. He wants our program to be really good. They want to win a championship. He wants to be the best player in the league. He wants to win every single game that we play. That will happen in time, he’s just got to be patient with himself,” Killings said of the freshman.

Friars Coach Ed Cooley, who took his team to the Sweet 16 last season, had similar advice for UAlbany’s second-year coach.

“My advice to him is to stay patient. Stay true to who you are. You are a head coach for a reason,” Cooley said. “I always think your second year as the head coach when you take over a program is your toughest year.”

The Great Danes got their first statement win of the Killings era in their 10th game last season, a 61-57 win at Boston College.

“That was a huge win for us. I think that kind of got us running,” said sophomore Aaron Reddish. A win Saturday “would be huge for us, for us figuring out our identity and really who we are.”

The Friars are markedly different from last season’s NCAA Tournament team, with five transfers, two true freshmen and a redshirt freshman. Sophomore forward/guard Bryce Hopkins leads the team with 15.3 points per game, followed by sophomore guard Devin Carter and redshirt senior forward Ed Croswell with 11.2 points each.

“What we reminded our guys this morning is, our biggest focus is not necessarily the game, it’s just getting better,” Killings said. “We got to get our guys older with experience, but like we told our guys, no excuses. We’ve got a job to do every single time we take the floor, whether it’s practice or games.”

Drumgoole leads the Great Danes with 13.9 points per game, followed by Beagle. Those two, along with Trey Hutcheson, who had nine points against UMass, and Sarju Patel stand out to Cooley as UAlbany’s biggest threats.

“I think they’re a very good 3-point shooting team. They have some versatility with their guys that can stretch the floor. So we got to do a really good job defending them, and we want to continue to play with pace on offense,” Cooley said. “I just like their team. It looks like they’re gaining their identity, and I’m going to cheer for them — after we play them.”

One Friar is particularly looking forward to UAlbany’s visit to Providence: walk-on sophomore forward Kieran O’Haire, who grew up in Menands and went to Albany Academy.

O’Haire appeared in one game last season (the second round of March Madness) and has played three minutes over two games this season, but “I don’t look at him as a walk-on,” Cooley said. “I look at him as just a player who’s a big part of our program and organization. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better first-year experience,” O’Haire said. “You dream of, especially growing up in New York, playing at Madison Square Garden. So playing there in the Big East Tournament, that was really cool. Just being able to step out on that floor, be in the Knicks’ Locker room, it was a lot to take in but it was a really great experience.”

O’Haire credited Albany Academy Coach Brian Fruscio with preparing him for playing at Providence.

“Once I got here, it wasn’t as much of a shock as it would have been if I didn’t play for him, because he really prepared me well to know what it was going to be like, whether it’s practice, game days, just being a part of a winning culture at this level,” O’Haire said.

UAlbany injuries: Sophomore forward Justin Neely had ACL surgery Wednesday and is recovering at home in Miami. Reddish is dealing with “a little bit of a back injury” and missed most of Thursday’s practice, Killings said. Junior forward Japannah Kellogg also missed practice with an illness.

