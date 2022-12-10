UAlbany men’s basketball faces another tough test at Providence
ALBANY — After the University at Albany men’s basketball team lost to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Monday night, Coach Dwayne Killings reported, senior Gerald Drumgoole Jr. said of freshman Jonathan Beagle, “we’re only going to go as far as he goes .”
Beagle, a forward from Hudson Falls, is behind only Drumgoole in scoring on the Danes with 10.6 points per game. He had 11 points, eight rebounds and a steal against UMass and, with 77 total rebounds, is fourth in the America East.