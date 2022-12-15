UAlbany gets many contributions in much-needed men’s basketball win over LIU

TROY – It may not be the closest game to the holidays that UAlbany has, but the Great Danes got a nice present from it.

Using an important 14-2 run in the second half, UAlbany snapped a four-game losing streak Wednesday by defeating Long Island University 76-59 at Hudson Valley Community College’s McDonough Sports Complex.

The Great Danes (4-8) put four players in double figures and got key contributions off the bench in earning their second win over a Division I opponent this season, and keeping the Sharks (1-9) from getting their first.

Jonathan Beagle had a sharp all-around game with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Aaron Reddish scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 13 points to go along with seven rebounds, while Malik Edmead contributed a season-high 12 points, along with four assists, in a season-high 26 minutes off the bench.

“We challenged Malik Edmead this past week that he’s got to give us a little bit better leadership opportunity on the floor in terms of running our offense, making the right play. He’s got elite-level foot speed, and he’s got to do the right things with it. I thought he responded really well,” UAlbany Coach Dwayne Killings said.

With UAlbany up 42-41 in the second half, the Great Danes went on their 14-2 run over the next four minutes. Edmead had four points and a nice assist during that stretch.

“I feel it all started on the defensive end,” Edmead said of the decisive stretch. “Once we get locked in on defense, everything flows from that.

“Our coaches told me any time I see space or we see a gap in the paint to always take it,” added Edmead, who had 10 second-half points. “That’s what I saw, they were giving us a lot of space.”

Another player that played solidly in that stretch and throughout the night was Sarju Patel, who finished with seven points, five rebounds and three steals. Also, Tairi Ketner had nine points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

“The second guy we challenged was Tairi Ketner,” Killings said. “‘Hus’ can do a lot of things. The energy he gives us when he makes plays…. proud of him.”

The 17 points Beagle scored tied his season high, but he also showed an adept eye around the basket for his five assists. Killings wasn’t surprised at all by his 6-foot-9, 240 pounder from Hudson Falls.

“When you see his size, you assume he’s going to make jump hooks, and we’ve only seen the beginning of his ability to stretch the floor,” Killings said. “They made a 3 today. I think his ability to see the game and see opportunities, he has an elite level ability to do it.

“He’s got a special ability to be a playmaker at that position, which makes your team really good if you got Perimeter guys who can do it and frontcourt players,” Killings added.

The Great Danes next play at Loyola-Chicago on Sunday, then travel to Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

“Now the question is can we get it consistently,” Killings asked of the effort. “We’ve found it at times, but we’re not connecting all the dots. The plan is just to keep growing.”

