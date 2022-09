University at Albany sophomore quarterback Reese Poffenbarger said he was ready to go on Saturday in the opener at No. 10 Baylor in his first game in more than a year.

They didn’t have much choice, especially given the level of competition.

“I was forced to,” Poffenbarger said. “If I came out there and looked like a deer in headlights, that would have been pretty (expletive). But definitely came out there and got my head in the game pretty quickly. It took about two drives, but other than that, we were throwing it on them. If you watched the game, you saw we were throwing it on them.”

Although the Great Danes lost 69-10, the most lopsided defeat in program history, Poffenbarger did show signs in his first career start that he could be the man to lead the offense the rest of the season. Playing until early in the fourth quarter, he completed 13 of 26 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown (17 yards to Julian Hicks to end the first quarter) with no interceptions and rushing for 45 more.

He hadn’t played since his days as an all-state quarterback in Middletown, Md. He redshirted as a freshman last year at Old Dominion, then transferred to UAlbany.

He also drove UAlbany 67 yards on 11 plays to a John Opalko 25-yard field goal in the third quarter.

“We only went three-and-out with our true one (starting) group twice and I was telling the guys, Baylor does this to teams in the Big 12,” Poffenbarger said. “So I’m not really concerned about it. Like Coach (Greg) Gattuso said, our depth is what lacks. That’s the only difference between their level of football and our level of football. That’s the only reason the score was what it was .”

UAlbany opens at home against New Hampshire in Colonial Athletic Association play at 7 pm Saturday. While encouraged by Poffenbarger’s play, Gattuso wasn’t ready to anoint him the winner of the quarterback competition yet. Joey Carino and Tyler Szalkowski also played in the fourth quarter.

“I need to go watch the film,” Gattuso said. “I’m just really pleased with Reese. I thought he played his tail off and competed. I thought the whole offense had energy at times. We had a couple of good drives.”

Gattuso was not pleased the Great Danes gave up four touchdowns of 38 yards or more on two passes, a punt return and a rush. They also had a first-quarter turnover on a fumble by wide receiver Jackson Parker that led to a touchdown.





“The big plays were stoppable,” Gattuso said. “We were right there. The first long touchdown, (cornerback) Christian Lewis is right there. We just can’t pull the ball out. Those things happen. There were just too many of them.”

He also talked to his coaches about the Great Danes committing 10 penalties for 72 yards.

“I thought a couple of them made me shake my head, some of the mistakes,” Gattuso said. “They’re on us (the coaches), We have to be Sharper than that, better than that, but we will be.”

He was pleased with other developments, such as the play of Hoffenbarger, the Offensive line’s competitiveness against a top-notch Baylor defensive line and the pair of sacks UAlbany had (both by AJ Simon) against a Baylor offense that only allowed 18 in 14 games last season.

“We’re going to build on the good things,” they said. “I like this team. I still do. I’m proud of them.”