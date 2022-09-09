UAFS receives $18.77 million from the Windgate Foundation for nursing, arts programs

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has received an $18.77 million gift from the Windgate Foundation to expand the university’s Nursing and arts programs. The gift is the single largest in the university’s 94-year history.

A Friday (Sept. 9) UAFS press release noted that the money will “dramatically increase Nursing graduates and cultivating an Immersive arts experience for students and the public through the expansion of the Windgate Art and Design building and its offerings.”

“The Windgate Foundation cares so deeply about Fort Smith,” said Blake Rickman, executive director of the UAFS Foundation and vice chancellor for University Advancement. “This is their hometown, and they understand the unique relationship this institution has with our city. We aren’t just a university in Fort Smith; we are Fort Smith’s university, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support.”

Prior to this gift, the Windgate Foundation awarded more than $25 Million to UAFS in support of the Windgate Art and Design building and endowment, visual arts and design programming, and a comprehensive Scholarship Endowment for high-need students. Over the past three years, Rickman said, the university and the Windgate Foundation pivoted from discussing a single gift to improve fine art facilities at UAFS to designing the multi-tiered plan to holistically advance the health and wellness of the Fort Smith metro.

“This foundation has walked hand-in-hand with us for so many years,” said UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley, “and I take a lot of pride in their trust in us. It’s an honor, and I am so impressed by how they have used their philanthropy to ensure that we are empowered to adapt to our community’s changing needs.”

More than $9.9 million of the Windgate gift will support expansion of the UAFS Nursing program. Around $8.8 million will support the expansion of the Windgate Art and Design building. This is in addition to an almost $8 million Windgate Foundation gift to the university in May 2021 for student scholarships and internships, an artist in residence program and continued funding for the university’s art and design facility.

In 2013, UAFS received a $15.5 Windgate gift to build the Windgate Art & Design Building, the university’s art gallery, workspace, classroom and office building on the corner of Waldron Road and Kinkead Avenue. The 58,000-square-foot Windgate Art & Design Building opened in 2015 and was the first building constructed as part of the university’s new master plan. It brought all art department programs under one roof. Along with several gallery spaces, the building has a 120-seat theater, a letterpress and printmaking operation, graphic design laboratories, spaces for photography, painting, sculpture and art history, and a sound booth.

