UAE government Highlights strengthening of local food security as key 2023 goal

The UAE is a desert country with limited natural agricultural resources and thus known to import at least 90% of its food, which has surfaced time and again as a source of concern for local authorities particularly in recent years when the COVID-19 Pandemic caused food global supply chains to come to a near-standstill.

Authorities have now come to a decision to take more concrete steps to address this matter, starting with directives to local agencies to exhibit more support for locally-produced food products, in an effort to lead by example.

“The UAE produces several types of agricultural products in local farms such as salmon, quinoa and berries and [we are also looking to technology to expand these]such as to grow grains in closed-systems using recycled water,”​ UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) Minister Mariam Al Mheiri said in a formal statement.

“In November 2022, the UAE has made the decision and issued directives to various government agencies including hospitals and armed forces to prioritize the purchase of local produce to support local agri-tech efforts.

“The UAE supports open trade and wants to let trade continue, but [also want to encourage] a certain percentage of certain food items to be bought locally, especially where [we have control] over procurement and purchase decisions.”

The ministry also has its eye on improving local technology and equipment in order to boost food production quality and speed so as to improve food security, going so far as to Engage the Dubai Customs authority on means to import these although specific targets have yet to be announced.

