If you asked the average college basketball fan which team owns the nation’s longest active winning streak, it would likely take a while before Landing on Florida Atlantic, which has won 20 straight games heading into Thursday. If you didn’t already know that, don’t bother learning it now — that streak won’t last much longer.

Since losing to Mississippi on Nov. 11, the Owls have rattled off nearly two dozen wins in a row, but they haven’t exactly looked dominant in the process. Five of their 11 conference wins have been decided by four or fewer points, including a two-point Jan. 5 wins over UAB at home.

College basketball prediction: UAB vs. Florida Atlantic

7 p.m. ET., CBSSN

Even the final score of 88-86 didn’t tell the whole story: Florida Atlantic trailed by six points with just 3:30 left before coming alive with an 8-0 run to keep their undefeated streak intact.

Conversely, it marked one of just six losses for UAB, with four of those coming away from home. Now the Blazers return to familiar confines with a chance to play spoiler against their conference rival, and they’re equipped to even the score this time around.

UAB is one of the most experienced teams in the country and is also among the most aggressive offensively — ranking in the top 20 in Offensive rebounding rate (37.2 percent), free-throw rate (40 percent), and fewest seconds per possession (15.6 ). That’s a clear recipe for dictating its style against FAU and snapping the nation’s longest win streak in this long-awaited revenge spot.

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic pick

UAB PK (-110, Caesars Sportsbook)