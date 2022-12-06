UAB football lands 20 players on C-USA all-conference teams
Despite falling short of expectations and finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record, the UAB football team continues to be a fixture in the postseason.
The Conference USA league office released its 2022 all-conference teams today and 20 UAB players were selected, led by First Team All-Conference USA selections DeWayne McBride, Sidney Wells, Kadeem Telfort, Noah Wilder and Starling Thomas V.
McBride finished the regular season with a nation-leading 1,713 rushing yards, breaking UAB’s single-season rushing record previously held by Jordan, and scored 19 touchdowns to break Spencer Brown’s previous record of 16 touchdowns in 2018. McBride led the Nation in yards per game (155.7) and Rushes of more than 20 yards (23) and broke Howard’s single-game rushing record with 272 yards in the season finale at LA Tech.
Telfort and Wells led an Offensive line that powered the way for McBride and Jermaine Brown Jr., amassing a school record 2,925 yards and ranking fifth in the Nation in rushing offense (243.8 ypg).
Noah Wilder finished his final year on the Southside leading the team with 102 tackles (4.5 for loss) 2 pass breakups and 2 fumble recoveries and wrote his name in the UAB record books by ascending to third (330) on the Blazers’ all-time tackles list.
Thomas started every game for UAB at the cornerback position, doing so for the second straight season, and led the Blazers’ shutdown secondary with 28 tackles (1 for loss) and a team-high 15 pass breakups.
UAB had five players named to the second team, led by junior running back Jermaine Brown Jr. and joined by Offensive linemen Will Rykard and Quincy McGee, defensive lineman Fish McWilliams and safety Grayson Cash.
Brown was UAB’s second-leading rusher this season, accumulating 832 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground and adding 17 receptions for 114 yards, bringing his season total to 946 yards from scrimmage. McGee and Rykard joined Telfort and Wells in UAB having four of five starters named to either the first or second team.
McWilliams was a key leader for a revamped defensive line and led the interior linemen with 31 tackles (5.5 for loss), 2 sacks and a fumble recovery. Cash finished the regular season with 48 tackles (2 for loss) and a sack, 5 pass breakups and 3 interceptions.
Along with its 10 first-team and second-team selections, UAB had 10 players earn All-C-USA Honorable mention.
The Blazers face off against Miami (OH) in the 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, Friday, Dec. 16, at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 pm CT on ESPN.
Here is a list of the 2022 C-USA All-Conference teams:
First Team
OFFENSE
QB: Frank Harris, UTSA
RB: DeWayne McBride, UAB
RB: Larry McCammon III, Florida Atlantic
WR: Zakhari Franklin, UTSA
WR: Malachi Corley, WKU
WR: Tre Harris, LA Tech
TE: Var’Keyes Gumms, North Texas
OL: Ahofitu Maka, UTSA
OL: Manase Mose, North Texas
OL: Jeremiah Byers, UTEP
OL: Sidney Wells, UAB
OL: Kadeem Telfort, UAB
DEFENSE
DE: Jadrian Taylor, UTEP
DT: Brandon Brown, UTSA
DT: Keivie Rose, LA Tech
DE: Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee
LB: KD Davis, North Texas
LB: Noah Wilder, UAB
LB: JaQues Evans, WKU
DB: Clifford Chattman, UTSA
DB: Corey Mayfield Jr., UTSA
DB: Ridge Texada, North Texas
DB: Starling Thomas V, UAB
SPECIAL TEAMS
Q: Gavin Baechle, UTEP
P: Kyle Ulbrich, Middle Tennessee
LS: Brody Butler, Middle Tennessee
KR: Kaylon Horton, North Texas
PR: Smoke Harris, LA Tech
Second Team
OFFENSE
QB: Austin Reed, WKU
RB: Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB
RB: Deion Hankins, UTEP
WR: De’Corian Clark, UTSA
WR: Joshua Cephus, UTSA
WR: Grant DuBose, Charlotte
TE: Joshua Simon, WKU
OL: Will Rykard, UAB
OL: Shea Baker, Rice
OL: Brendan Bordner, Florida Atlantic
OL: Gunner Britton, WKU
OL: Quincy McGee, UAB
DEFENSE
DE: Praise Amaewhule, UTEP
DT: Evan Anderson, Florida Atlantic
DT: Fish McWilliams, UAB
DE: Amir Siddiq, Charlotte
LB: Mazin Richards, North Texas
LB: Jamal Ligon, UTSA
LB: Tyrice Knight, UTEP
DB: Teldrick Ross, Middle Tennessee
DB: Grayson Cash, UAB
DB: Kahlef Hailassie, WKU
DB: Myles Brooks, LA Tech
SPECIAL TEAMS
Q: Jared Sackett, UTSA
P: Lucas Dean, UTSA
LS: Angelo Tejada, UTEP
KR: Smoke Harris, LA Tech
PR: Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee
Honorable Mention:
QB: Austin Aune, North Texas
QB: Chase Cunningham, Middle Tennessee
QB: Chris Reynolds, Charlotte
QB: Grayson James, FIU
RB: Marquis Crosby, LA Tech
RB: Brenden Brady, UTSA
RB: Kevorian Barnes, UTSA
RB: Frank Peasant, Middle Tennessee
RB: Kye Robichaux, WKU
WR: Tyrin Smith, UTEP
WR: Dawood Davis, WKU
WR: Trea Shropshire, UAB
WR: Bradley Rozner, Rice
WR: Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee
WR: Elijah Spencer, Charlotte
WR: LaJohntay Wester, Florida Atlantic
WR: Tejhaun Palmer, UAB
WR: Jayaire Shorter, North Texas
TE: Jake Roberts, North Texas
TE: Oscar Cardenas, UTSA
TE: Rivaldo Fairweather, FIU
TE: Jack Bradley, Rice
TE: Izaiah Gathings, Middle Tennessee
OL: Rusty Staats, WKU
OL: Ernesto Almaraz, UTSA
OL: Andrew Meyer, UTEP
OL: Quantavious Leslie, WKU
OL: Kevin Davis, UTSA
OL: Walker Baty, UTSA
OL: Ashton Gist, Charlotte
OL: Nick Weber, Florida Atlantic
OL: Carson Bruno, LA Tech
OL: Joshua Mote, LA Tech
OL: Jacob Peace, FIU
OL: Vincent Murphy, WKU
OL: Clay Servin, Rice
OL: Justin Mayers, UTEP
OL: Terrell Haynes, UTSA
OL: Jordan Palmer, Middle Tennessee
OL: Matthew Trehern, UAB
OL: Elijah Klein, UTEP
OL: Steven Hubbard, UTEP
OL: Dakota White, LA Tech
OL: Bert Hale, LA Tech
DE: Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
DE: Nick Booker-Brown, UTSA
DE: Markees Watts, Charlotte
DE: Juwuan Jones, WKU
DE: Zaylin Wood, Middle Tennessee
DE: Trey Schuman, Rice
DE: Drew Tuazama, UAB
DT: Kelton Moss, UTEP
DT: Keenan Stewart, UTEP
DT: Brodric Martin, WKU
DT: Isaiah Forte, UAB
DT: Joe Evans, UTSA
DT: Marley Cook, Middle Tennessee
DT: Davon Strickland, FIU
LB: Trey Moore, UTSA
LB: Derrick Smith, WKU
LB: Trevor Harmanson, UTSA
LB: Cal Wallerstadt, UTEP
LB: Gaethan Bernadel, FIU
LB: Josh Pearcy, Rice
LB: Shaun Peterson Jr., FIU
LB: Donovan Manuel, FIU
LB: Tyler Taylor, UAB
DB: Decorian Patterson, Middle Tennessee
DB: Tra Fluellen, Middle Tennessee
DB: Nicktroy Fortune, UTSA
DB: Kobe Hylton, UTEP
DB: DeShawn Gaddie, North Texas
DB: Teja Young, Florida Atlantic
DB: Kaleb Oliver, WKU
DB: Geo Howard, Charlotte
DB: Jaylen Key, UAB
DB: Armani Adams, Florida Atlantic
DB: Logan Wilson, North Texas
DB: Dennis Barnes, UTEP
DB: Willie Roberts, LA Tech
DB: Upton Stout, WKU
DB: Keondre Swoopes, UAB
DB: Dadrian Taylor, UTSA
DB: Jordan Dunbar, Rice
Q: Ethan Mooney, North Texas
Q: Brayden Narveson, WKU
Q: Zeke Rankin, Middle Tennessee
P: Kyle Greenwell, UAB
P: Tom Ellard, WKU
P: Daton Montiel, FIU
P: Riley Thompson, Florida Atlantic
P: Joshua Sloan, UTEP
LS: JP Hadley, North Texas
LS: Jake Bowman, WKU
LS: Cole Kizziah, UAB
LS: Caleb Cantrell, UTSA
LS: Nicholas Marino, Florida Atlantic
KR: Chris Carpenter, UTSA
KR: Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte
KR: Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB
KR: Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee
PR: Marcus Bellon, UTEP
PR: LaJohntay Wester, Florida Atlantic
PR: Joshua Cephus, UTSA