UAB Arts – Magazine | UAB

Browse our photo gallery featuring images from the Department of Theatre’s “Spongebob the Musical,” AEIVA’s opening weekend of Thornton Dial’s “I Too, Am Alabama” show, the Alabama Triennial reception, and much more.

Left to right: The ArtPlay Vocabby’s World program helps grow young children’s vocabulary. Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott on stage for the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center’s 25th anniversary VIVA Health Gala. UAB Arts in Medicine and critically acclaimed Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater presented the original dance work “Raising Our Voices: Stories of Cancer told through Movement, Music and Voice,” based on stories of Alabamians impacted by cancer.

Left to right: Theater students Anna Medders and CJ Romano work to distress shirts and hats for costumes Featured in the Spectacular opening ceremony of The World Games. The ceremony was directed by University Professor of Music Henry Panion III, Ph.D.

Left to right: The Department of Music’s Concert Choir, Distinguished Professor of Piano Yakov Kasman, DMA, and Professor of Voice Kristine Hurst-Wajszczuk, DMA, and the Theatre’s first production of the 2022-2023 season, “A New Brain.”

Left to right: Legendary Alabama artist Thornton Dial’s assemblage, “Having Nothing is Having Everything,” part of the retrospective exhibition at the Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts. Richard Dial, artist Lonnie Holley and Dan Dial at AEIVA’s Dial Homecoming celebration. Visitors take in works by Assistant Professor of Photography Jillian Marie Browning, selected for AEIVA’s first Alabama Triennial.