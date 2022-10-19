UAB Arts in Medicine presents Healing Harmonies choir Oct. 23-29 – News

People affected by cancer will come together to celebrate and heal through arts and music in the Healing Harmonies choir project.

Written by: Tehreem Khan

Media contact: Yvonne Taunton

People affected by cancer will come together to celebrate and heal through arts and music in the Healing Harmonies choir project. Join the University of Alabama at Birmingham Arts in Medicine’s ‘Healing Harmonies,’ a choir project for people impacted by cancer, scheduled for Oct. 23-29.

Science has demonstrated that singing is healing for the mind, body and spirit. The choir is an opportunity for people who are cancer survivors, currently in treatment, have a loved one with cancer, or are members of the health care community caring for individuals with cancer to come together and experience the healing effects of arts and music.

The event will take place in three steps at the UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center:

Meet and greet: 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 23

Rehearsals: 6-7:30 pm nightly Oct 24-28

Performance: 6:30 pm Saturday, Oct 29

The Healing Harmonies performance is in conjunction with the world Premiere of the documentary, “Raising Our Voices: Stories of Cancer told Through Movement, Music and Voice.” The documentary focuses on the making of an innovative movement and Storytelling project for people impacted by cancer that premiered at UAB in 2021. Stories from Alabamians impacted by cancer shaped the original dance work, which was created by Arts in Medicine and the critically acclaimed Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater. The Healing Harmonies choir is directed by Joycelyn Whatley. For more information, contact [email protected]

UAB Arts in Medicine, a collaboration between UAB Medicine and UAB’s Alys Stephens Center, strives to enhance healing and wellness for patients, families, staff and communities through arts and creativity. AIM was founded on evidence-informed practice and is part of a whole-person approach to health care that focuses on the mind, body and spirit of patients and caregivers.

This event is sponsored in part by: UAB Arts in Medicine, The Women’s Breast Health Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, FORGE, National Endowment for the Arts, and the Stuart Pimsler Dance Theater.