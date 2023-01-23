U21s Report: Early Akinwale goal seals three points for Palace on Merseyside – News

The first chance of note for the Eagles came on the hour-mark. David Omilabu used his Tricky feet to dance into the box from the right-hand side and managed to cut it back across into Kaden Rodney who saw his first-time effort go just over the bar.

It was back and forth between the two sides in the final half an hour, although neither could create any gilt-edged chances. Omilabu came close with 15 minutes remaining after Wells-Morrison worked it brilliantly to him, however the forward saw his effort charged down by Mrozek.

Fionn Mooney broke free, following an Akinwale flick-on, deep into second-half stoppage time. The Winger skipped past Mrozek and managed to fashion a shot on goal that went agonizingly wide of the mark.

Although he missed the chance to put the game to bed, the referee called a halt to proceedings shortly afterwards. The result means Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles now sit third in the PL2 Division 1, three points behind leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool: Mrozek, Ramsay, Chambers, Corness, Koumetio, Jonas, Doak, Frauendorf (O’Rourke, 76), Stephenson, Clark (Musialowski, 76), Woltman (Blair, 58).

Subs not used: Hughes, Olufunwa

Crystal Palace: Goodman, Kporha, Grehan, Balmer, Adaramola, Rodney (Raymond, 72), Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Omilabu, Akinwale, Mooney.

Subs not used: Izquierdo, Watson, Vigor, Cadogan.

Photo credit – Nick Taylor (Liverpool FC)