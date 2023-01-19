U20 MNT Opens World Cup Year in Florida | Club Soccer

The US Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team will start the new year with a training camp from Jan. 19-29 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Twenty-three players will gather in Florida as the team continues preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup, set for May 20-June 11 in Indonesia.

While U-20 MYNT head Coach Mikey Varas serves as an Assistant at the senior USMNT’s January training camp, U-17 MYNT head Coach Gonzalo Segares will lead the camp. Segares has served as an Assistant with the U-20s throughout their cycle.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003 are age-eligible for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This training camp features 11 players born in 2003, nine born in 2004 and three born in 2005.

U-20 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COLLEGE; HOMETOWN) – JANUARY TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2):Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Emmanuel Ochoa (San Jose Earthquakes; Salinas, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (8):Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Mauricio Cuevas (Club Brugge/BEL); Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.), Alexander Freeman (Orlando City SC; Plantation, Fla.), Michael Halliday (Orlando City SC; Apopka, Fla.), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga. ), Thomas Williams (Orlando City SC; Titusville, Fla.), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ky.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (Vizela/POR; Los Angeles, Calif.), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders FC; Las Vegas, Nev.), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, Pa.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.), Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Braselton, Ga.)

FORWARDS (6):Jackson Hopkins (DC United; Fredericksburg, Va.), Roald Mitchell (Wake Forest; Montclair, NJ), Oluwakorede Osundina (Orange County SC; Redmond, Wash.), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Tyler Wolff (Atlanta United FC; Austin, Texas)

Thirteen players return from the U-20s’ title run at last summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship, where the USA won its third straight Confederation title and qualified for both the U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Forward Quinn Sullivan was named to the tournament’s Best XI after netting six goals. Ten players represented the US at September’s Revelations Cup in Mexico, where midfielder Diego Luna scored two goals.

The roster features six players making their first U-20 MYNT appearance: goalkeeper Emmanuel Ochoa, defenders Alexander Freeman and Joshua Wynder, midfielder Owen Wolff plus forwards Roald Mitchell and Oluwakorede Osundina. Louisville City FC defender Wynder was a nominee for 2022 US Soccer Young Men’s Player of the Year after a strong year for club and country with the U-19 MYNT. Osundina was in camp with the U-19s earlier this month.

The sons of former USMNT star Josh Wolff, Owen Wolff joins his older brother Tyler on the roster.

Fifteen Clubs are represented on the roster, including 10 from Major League Soccer, two from the USL Championship and three abroad in Belgium, Germany and Portugal. The Philadelphia Union and Orlando City SC both have three players on the roster. Players Hail from 12 states, led by six from California.