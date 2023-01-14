U18s Report: Palace Storm The Cottagers in four-goal triumph – News

After going two-goals to the good at half-time, the young south Londoners came racing out of the blocks in search of more. Just three minutes after the restart, Socoliche secured his brace and Palace’s third.

The Winger found space inside the box to get on the end of a cross from Cardines and headed back across the face of the goal, seeing the ball Nestle in the bottom corner past a helpless Allen.

Fulham had it all to do after conceding a third after the interval and after going in search of a route back into the game, they found themselves four down. On a Breakaway down the Palace right, Marsh cut the ball back across into the path of Agbinone – he saw his shot blocked, but the rebound fell to Cardines who rifled it into the bottom corner from 20-yards out.

With just over half-an-hour remaining after netting the fourth, Palace comfortably saw out the rest of the game. Efforts from Socoliche to find his hat-trick came and went from two set-pieces, while Fulham’s Thomas Olylott fired just over the bar in stoppage time.

The result means Quinn’s side moved up to second place in the Under 18 Premier League South, a point ahead of Chelsea; two clear of Spurs and three clear of hosts Fulham.

Fulham: Allen, Gofford (De-Jesus, 54), Slade, Amissah (Nsasi, 64), Park, King (Parker 54), Works (Nwoko, 75), McCoy-Splatt (Olyott, 75), Loupalo-Bi, Osmano, Gordon.

Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Cardines, Grante, Jemide, Williams (Barton, 24), Austin, Gibbard, Bell, Socoliche, Marsh (Trialist, 85), Agbinone (Marjoram, 85).

Subs not used: Shala, Mustapha.