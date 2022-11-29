U of C men’s soccer team with woman Coach off to Final Four

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago Maroons men’s soccer team is gearing up for the Final Four.

Win or lose, their head coach will make history – becoming the first woman to lead a men’s soccer team to the Final Four.

We first introduced you to Coach Julianne Sitch last month, and she continues to shatter glass ceilings.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar caught up with the team Monday, before they were set to leave to chase the Division III National Championship.

Late Monday, the team was about to take the field for one of their final practices before heading to Virginia early Tuesday. While some of the players have never had a female coach, they will be the first to tell you that gender has nothing to do with winning and losing.

In her first season, Sitch has led the team to a perfect 20-0 and 1 record. She is only the second woman to serve as a Coach for one of the 415 teams in NCAA Division III men’s soccer.

“Even for myself growing up, I always had male coaches,” Sitch said. “I didn’t have female coaches until I was 25 – in my first year in the pros.”

But now, Sitch is leading a group of young men to the Division III Final Four — doing it her way, and making history while she’s at it. Sitch is the first woman to coach a men’s soccer team to the Final Four in any division.

“It gives young girls something to aspire to, right? If they can see it, they can dream it, they can believe it – and they can aspire to be that,” Sitch said.

UChicago senior and Maroons men’s soccer Captain Griffin Wada never had a female Coach before Coach Sitch. But he played a role in interviewing and selecting her Sitch for the job before the start of this season.

“I don’t think it was ever a huge pressing thing that she was a woman,” Wada said. “She’s just a calm presence. Like, I’ve had a lot of coaches in the past who are yelling on the sideline or who are freaking out at the ref.”

If anyone doubted Coach Sitch at the start of the season, the success on the field has been a silencer.

“Once we step on the field, our play speaks for itself and speaks for her coaching abilities,” said goalkeeper Will Boyes.

“I think it’s difficult for them to say anything when we win – and so that’s definitely a silencer in that regard – and we’ve done a good job of that this year,” said midfielder Naz Kabbani.

In the more than 50 years since Title IX was passed, the percentage of female coaches has declined — even in women’s sports. Just 43.7 percent of Division I Women’s teams are led by female coaches – a reality that’s not lost on Coach Sitch.

“It definitely helps to continue to open doors and help women in our league.” Sitch said. “I’m very humbled to be in this position.”

Along with the success on the field, Coach Sitch is just as focused on preparing her players for a successful life once their playing days are over.

“For me, like I think the most success – or how I judge success – is like how many kids have I been able to help and develop along the way,” Sitch said. “Something that always sticks out to me is when my former players reach out and be like, ‘Oh Coach, I did this,’ or ‘I’ve gone after this’ – and that is really inspiring to me.”

The Maroons men’s soccer team played in the Final Four last season, but lost in the semifinal match.

Sith – former Chicago Red Stars player and Assistant Coach – took over as head Coach of the U of C men’s team in April.

The team plays Thursday against The Stevens Institute of Technology. If they win, they will play for the Championship on Saturday.