U of A’s Student-Run Hill Records Releases EP Featuring Arkansas Artists

Photo courtesy of Hill Records The EP cover for Hill Records’ newest release, Something Along the Lines Of

The U of A student-run record label, Hill Records, is set to release Something Along the Lines Of, its second compilation EP today, Friday, Nov. 18. This latest EP features music from Arkansan artists in genres ranging from hip-hop to folk.

Building off its 2021 release From the High GroundHill Records has expanded its catalog for 2022 with Something Along the Lines Ofwhich showcases tracks from five different artists: “OKC” by Kwanza, “Subject 7” from Nub Wub, “Bring My Clothes Back Home” by Adam Posnak, “Pilot” by Run Ivy and “Pines” from YRLY.

Something Along the Lines Of is available on all major streaming and digital platforms or can be accessed through the Hill Records website.

“Making this EP with so many talented artists and Hill Records’ wonderful team of officers has been such an enriching, educational and fun experience,” said Amy Whiteside, president of Hill Records. “We are so happy to be able to continue highlighting the Fantastic music that Arkansas has to offer.”

Students from the U of A’s Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, Walton College of Business, and the College of Engineering — representing a wide variety of majors — collaborated on Something Along the Lines Of.

“Experiential learning is an essential component of music industry education,” said Jake Hertzog, a member of the Hill Records Faculty Advisory board. “We are so excited about the continued growth of the Hill Records project and the opportunities it presents for both students and artists.”

Hertzog said that since its launch, Hill Records has demonstrated the increasing importance in music and cross-disciplinary education.

“The release of this EP aims to provide students at the University of Arkansas a chance to be active members of the music business and gives indie and local artists the opportunity to develop their artistry and expand their portfolios,” he added.

About Kwanza

Fast cars, neon billboards, late night cruises around your hometown: this is the vision brought to life by Kwanza.

This up-and-coming rapper/composer commands the mic; his rhythmic flow speaks to an ever-changing generation that grew up with the likes of Biz Markie, Logic, Bow Wow and Chance the Rapper.

The changing of the seasons brings the evolution of a new sound, and this U of A alumnus is three steps ahead of his audience. Kwanza’s latest single “OKC” pays homage to his life spent in Owasso, Oklahoma.

About Nub Wub

Nub Wub, a producer local to Fayetteville, creates high-level tracks of electronic digital music, or EDM, that take control of crowds. Born Elliot Huels, he is creatively fueled and artistically equipped with a style that can range from that of a household name that the whole family listens to, to a stereo, to exploratory musical Territories where the individual can find expression with a pair of headphones on a crowded train.

He grew his audience in the EDM scene through his incorporation of Classical trumpet into his tracks. In Exploring all the sub genres within EDM, he draws from influences such as Marshmello and Zedd, as well as other EDM producers One True God and Knock2. Nub Wub strives to captivate every listener with each new track and gain an audience to eventually perform live at big venues such as EDC and Ultra, becoming a one-handed sensation.

About Adam Posnak

Adam Posnak is an American singer born in Macon, Georgia. His fascination with his parents’ eclectic record collection was the origin for his diverse musical inspirations. Posnak has been entrenched in the South’s unique culture and music for his entire life. He has lived all across the region, most recently in the scenic Ozarks of Arkansas. Posnack’s music is inspired by songs from long ago.

“I try not to distinguish too much between rural blues, Appalachian ballads, country dances or sea chanties, and approach them all with the same degree of recklessness,” he said.

Posnack’s broader approach to traditional American music has given his newest single, “Bring My Clothes Back Home,” a unique sound that harkens back to a different time but doesn’t feel out of place today.

About Run Ivy

Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Run Ivy is a singer-songwriter whose sound incorporates elements of rock, folk and pop music.

Using influence from artists such as Andy Shauf and Alex G, Ivy creates a fresh and unique sound fit for a diverse audience.

After spending time studying in Arkansas, he moved to Nashville to further hone his craft and work on a brand-new EP to be released this July. From small, intimate venues to singalongs with large crowds, Ivy’s mission is to “keep everyone rockin.”

About YRLY

YRLY is a three-piece indie pop band from Fayetteville consisting of guitar/vocalist duo Mariel Kasman and Jack Sullivan, along with keyboard/vocalist Elyse Mead. YRLY’s pop-tinged Blend of folk, indie rock and neo-soul swirl together to create a lush yet minimal sound akin to Bands like DAISY, Bright Eyes and Big Thief. About Hill Records: Hill Records is a student-run record label and entertainment project at the U of A. This cutting-edge initiative combines music industry pedagogy, entrepreneurial learning and audio research into integrated, cross-disciplinary experiences. Reach out to [email protected] with questions or for more information.