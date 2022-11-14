U of A Scholars at Risk Committee to Host Saladdin Ahmed as 2022 Guest Lecturer

Courtesy of Saladdin Ahmed Professor Saladdin Ahmed, Scholars at Risk Speaker Series.

The U of A Scholars at Risk committee is pleased to announce the 2022 Scholars at Risk Endowed Lecture, “Revolutionary Hope After Nihilism: Marginalized Voices and Dissent,” by Saladdin Ahmed, a visiting Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science at Union College in Schenectady, New York, and the author of Revolutionary Hope After Nihilism (2022).

The lecture is part of International Education Week, Nov. 14-18. The week is a national celebration recognizing the benefits of international education and global exchanges of students and scholars.

Ahmed’s research focuses on political philosophy, non-Western thought and social movements. His work addresses conflict in the Middle East, Kurdish and political minority rights, and the Armenian genocide.

The event will take place at 5 pm Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Holcombe Hall, 104. The event is free and open to the public.

Scholars at Risk is an international network of higher education institutions and individuals working to protect scholars and promote academic freedom. The U of A is an institutional member of the Scholars at Risk network.

This event is Hosted by the U of A Scholars at Risk committee and co-sponsored by the U of A Scholars at Risk Committee, the Graduate School and International Education, the King Fahd Center for Middle East Studies, the Comparative Literature and Cultural Studies Program and Professor Dick Bennett Scholars at Risk Endowment.

The 2022 Scholars at Risk Endowed Lecture is also made possible through an endowed gift from Dick Bennett, U of A Professor emeritus of English.

For more information, contact Luis Fernando Restrepo, co-chair of the U of A Scholars at Risk Committee, [email protected]