U-Know Pizza hits hole in one with virtual golf

February 1—Those looking for pizza, a cold drink, 18 holes of golf and an Escape room can now find it all in one place.

That place is U-Know Pizza and Sandwich Shop. The restaurant-turned-entertainment-hub has added virtual golf to their ever expanding repertoire.

The golf room is a side area with a wall-sized screen that shows the golf course. There are seven courses to choose from, and four people can play at a time. Game options include nine or 18 holes, or players can use the experience as a driving range.

A mat is centered in the room, and players can tee up on it using foam golf balls. They then hit the balls towards the screen.

“There are sensors in the mat that pick up your club speed, club angle,” said co-owner Clarence Bir. Based on the player’s movement, the sensor’s determine accuracy and how far the ball was hit.

“We’ve had some good golfers come in and play it, and they had a lot of fun,” he said.

Bir said he wanted to give Logansport more entertainment options.

“People are always looking for something to do,” they said. “Golfers are avid about what they do. Really, it’s just something for Logansport and Cass County to do in these winter months. We all get the winter doldrums. Come in. Get out of the cold. Have some pizza and have some fun. “

Bir said it takes approximately an hour to get through 18 holes. The room won’t be booked back-to-back, so players will have some extra time to finish their course if needed. The cost of virtual golf is $20 per person.

In December, the restaurant added an Escape room where participants work to solve a mob murder and locate a missing FBI agent.

The new additions make for good party options. Bir said a birthday party for 10 had been booked for the Escape room. Guests will take turns Solving the Mystery and enjoying a meal.

Those interested in booking a session of virtual golf or experiencing the Escape room may book a time by calling 574-722-5300 or messaging U-Know Pizza via Facebook. All sessions must be booked ahead of time. U-Know Pizza and Sandwich Shop is located at 516 E. Broadway.