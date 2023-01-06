U-19 MYNT Starts 2023 With Training Camp In South Florida

CHICAGO (Jan. 5, 2023) – The US Under-19 Men’s Youth National Team will kick off 2023 with a training camp from Jan. 5-13 at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2004 are age-eligible for this U-19 MYNT cycle and head Coach Marko Mitrović has called 23 players to South Florida, six born in 2004 and 17 born in 2005. All 23 players are age-eligible for this summer’s 2023 FIFA Under -20 World Cup in Indonesia.

U-19 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COLLEGE; HOMETOWN) – JANUARY TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Gavin Beavers (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Charles DeMarco (BW Gottschee; New York, NY)

DEFENDERS (8): Kamran Acito (Duke University; New York, NY), Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Noah Cobb (Atlanta United FC; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Grayson Dettoni (Bayern Munich/GER; Munich, Germany), Drew Murray (Unattached; San Jose, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Celina, Texas), Walter Portales (Club America/MEX; Los Angeles, Calif.), Fritz Volmar (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Mo.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Favian Loyola (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Bryan Moyado (LAFC; La Puente, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Tyler Pasnik (Rangers/SCO; Bishopton, Scotland ), David Ruiz (Inter Miami CF; Miami, Fla.), Sam Williams (University of North Carolina; Tenafly, NJ)

FORWARDS (7): Kristian Fletcher (DC United; Bethesda, Md.), Korede Osundina (Orange County SC; Redmond, Wash.), Nighte Pickering (Memphis 901 FC; Frisco, Texas), Malick Sanogo (FC Union Berlin/GER; Berlin, Germany) , Tarik Scott (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas), Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Marcos Zambrano (Unattached; Gladwyne, Pa.)

Seven players return from the U-19s’ strong showing at September’s Slovenia Nations Cup, where the USA defeated Malta, Croatia and Scotland. Four players have been a part of all five U-19 MYNT Camps so far this cycle: Defenders Reed Baker-Whiting and Nolan Norris as well as midfielders Favian Loyola and Bryan Moyado.

Ten players are making their U-19 debut in Florida: defender Kamran Acito, Grayson Dettoni, Walter Portales, Fritz Volmar, midfielders Tyler Pasnik, David Ruiz and Sam Williams plus forwards Malick Sanogo, Tarik Scott and Darren Yapi.

Twenty different Clubs are represented on the roster, including Eleven from Major League Soccer, two from the USL Championship and four abroad (two in Germany, one each in Mexico and Scotland). Two players currently compete collegiately- Duke defender Acito and UNC midfielder Williams. The Squad hails from 13 different states, led by three players each from California and Texas.