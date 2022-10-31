Tyus Jones: 2023 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 3)

BALLER MOVE: Add in 14-team Leagues

ROSTERED IN: 5% of Leagues

ANALYSIS: Tyus Jones became a Fantasy Darling last season Backing up Ja Morant. He also became a true sought-after player in the NBA offseason before he decided to re-ink his deal with the Grizzlies to stay in Memphis as Ja’s understudy. It made sense for him because he was phenomenal last year, is part of an up-and-coming team, and probably knows his limitations and how the role Memphis is giving him fits his skill like a glove.

Jones has played six games this season, all of Memphis’, and is coming off his one and only start of the year last Saturday as Ja was out picking up an illness. That starting gig won’t last, of course, but it’s not that Jones needs it.

Tyus scored at least 8 points in all previous five games and 10+ in four of those five. They went from playing between 22-and-25 minutes in that span to 33 in the start against the Jazz and of course, they exploded for a top-10 finish in the Fantasy Slate that day. The outcome: his first dub-dub of the year with 23 pops, 10 dimes, 2 steals, and 1 rebound to put the cherry on top.

Again, starting doesn’t scare this little man just one bit but getting on the court off the pine doesn’t drive him mad, either. Jones is averaging 13+ PPG, 2+ RPG, and 4.5+ APG so far this season. It’s funny because he’s the only player in the league along with his brother Tre Jones averaging those rebounds and dimes per game while hitting fewer than 14 PPG (both at 13.5 exactly).

The difference between the Jones Brothers and the other 34 players putting up that nightly line is easy to spot: Tyus is the only one doing so off the pine and playing fewer than 26 minutes per game, and he’s also got the fifth-lowest USG% (22.5) of those in that group. Massive Talent Flying under the radar.

