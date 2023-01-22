Tyson’s 3-pointer lifts Clemson over the Hokies

CLEMSON, SC — Hunter Tyson made a three-pointer with 10 seconds to play, while Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor’s attempt to win the game fell short with four seconds to go as No. 19 Clemson beat Virginia Tech 51-50 Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

.

